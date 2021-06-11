South Carolina-Based Fuel Travel Announces Rebranding of Marketing Services Into Stand Alone Company

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Travel today announces that the company, which has traditionally offered both guest-facing software solutions and marketing services has officially spun off its marketing services division into a stand alone entity rebranded as TravelBoom Marketing, an identity intended to better reflect the full suite of marketing services it offers. The Fuel Travel brand will continue to offer software solutions to the travel industry, including its booking engine, CRM & marketing automation and white-label mobile app & digital key.

The rebranding became necessary as Fuel's software customer-base has grown and the need for more specific and specialized offerings on the marketing services side have emerged. TravelBoom's marketing services were first offered to the travel and hotel industries in 1996 and since its inception, it has focused and delivered on its mission to develop and execute data-driven marketing solutions that drive increased direct bookings and growth for its clients. The new TravelBoom will offer expanded marketing services to include Brand Strategy, Creative Strategy, website design and development, search engine marketing, content marketing, paid media planning and buying, research, reputation management, social media, technology integration, email/CRM marketing, database management and state-of-the-art analytics.

Fuel Travel's popular Hotel Marketing Podcast and its Travel Sentiment research transition to the new TravelBoom brand and all episodes and research results will be available on the TravelBoom website located at www.travelboommarketing.com . In addition, Fuel Travel founder Scott Brandon will become the CEO of TravelBoom Marketing and former COO David Day, will become President at Fuel Travel.

"We have seen phenomenal growth in the demand for both our software and our marketing services," said Scott Brandon, CEO of TravelBoom. "Over the past few years it has become clear that selling software solutions and marketing services under one brand creates some confusion amongst our potential clients and customers and therefore, we think now is the time to separate the companies to provide clarity and focus our growth objectives."

Prospective and existing TravelBoom clients will experience a new modern look and feel across all communication channels anchored by a newly designed website with an enhanced user experience at www.travelboommarketing.com .

About TravelBoom Marketing

TravelBoom specializes in developing and executing customized data-driven marketing solutions that drive direct bookings and growth for its clients. With over 25 years of experience in digital marketing for travel and hotels, TravelBoom leverages advanced data science and analytics to uncover insights and develop strategies that greatly enhance results for our clients and reduce reliance on third-party channels. TravelBoom is also host of the world's #1 ranked Hotel Marketing Podcast and its quarterly Traveler Sentiment Study both of which can be found at www.travelboommarketing.com .

About Fuel Travel

As a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the hotel industry, Fuel helps independent hotels, resorts, condotels, and management groups maximize market share and profitability. This is achieved by providing a comprehensive suite of software solutions including: the Fuel Booking Engine, Fuel AI-Powered CRM & Marketing Automation, Fuel Mobile App & Digital Key and Fuel Gauge Analytics Dashboard. These solutions help properties increase profitability through efficiency gains, increased conversion rates and cost reductions. www.fueltravel.com

