South Carolina Becomes First State to Recognize Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021, as Clean Energy Week in the state.

South Carolina is the first state to formally recognize National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) 2021. Last year, Governor McMaster, along with more than half of the nation's governors signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their states. In his proclamation, Governor McMaster expresses that the clean energy sector in the Palmetto State has been critical in driving economic growth in recent years.

"Thank you, Governor McMaster for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing South Carolina's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Americans on all sides of the political spectrum agree on the need to reduce global emissions and build a clean energy future. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area that will benefit South Carolinians and all Americans."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, DC and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions