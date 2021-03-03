South Carolina Department of Education Selects Health-e Pro for Menu Planning and Nutrient Analysis Software

BOW, Wash., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-e Pro, USDA-approved menu planning and nutrient analysis software, announced that the South Carolina Department of Education has awarded the cloud-based software company to be the state-approved software provider for its K-12 school districts.

Health-e Pro

"We are thrilled to provide the best menu planning software available to the great districts in South Carolina. We look forward to giving the state the ability to create gold-standard recipes and share them with all their districts to be used at the local level, using local suppliers and distributors," said Eric Tuininga, COO at Health-e Pro.

With powerful, intuitive, and genuinely helpful menu planning tools, Health-e Pro offers the state a tool to increase efficiency, improve flexibility, and elevate child nutrition programs in the 85 school districts serving meals to over 700,000 students in South Carolina.

After seeing the software in action, one of the SCDOE employees exclaimed, "You're making my old chef's heart happy!"

Offering software that was created from the ground up for foodservice professionals by foodservice professionals, Health-e Pro is built with the menu planner in mind: powerful, intuitive, and easy to use. Weekly compliance is easily visible on one screen, ensuring menu planning for K-12 is as simple as possible. Robust reports are available at the click of a button, and a report providing all the data needed for an administrative review is available in seconds.

About Health-e Pro

Health-e Pro, developer of USDA-approved, cloud-based menu planning and nutrient analysis software, was founded in 2014 by Meg Chesley, a Silver Plate award winner and former foodservice director in California. Supporting hundreds of districts all across the United States, Health-e Pro makes the job of a foodservice director easier. With a staff consisting of registered dietitians, former state reviewers, and foodservice directors, Health-e Pro provides best-in-class software along with coaching and support, partnering with foodservice directors to make child nutrition programs even more successful.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.healthepro.com .

Contact:

Laura Thompson

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

800.838.4856

SOURCE Health-e Pro

