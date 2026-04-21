South Carolina Hemp and CBD Retailers Sound Alarm: H.3924 Threatens Local Wellness Industry with Vote Scheduled for This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the legislative vote scheduled for this week, South Carolina business owners, consumers, and those that care for pro-small business are urged to contact House members immediately to demand a rejection of H.3924.

The bill's broad definitions outlaw nearly every hemp, CBD, and wellness product currently on the market, effectively redirecting those customers into licensed liquor stores and grossly limiting the accessibility of wellness products. Retailers are advocating for science-based safety standards and reasonable compliance requirements that protect consumer choice without destroying South Carolina's hemp industry.

How to Take Action:

To find your elected officials and voice your concerns:

Find Your Legislators: Use the official South Carolina Legislature tool by entering your home ZIP code.



Reach Out Directly: Once you have identified your House representative and senator, search for them on platforms like Facebook, X, or LinkedIn to send a direct message or leave a public comment.

Your voice is critical in protecting local wellness businesses and consumer access. Please reach out to your representatives today to ask for a "NO" vote on H.3924.

Contact:

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

[email protected]

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®, an affiliate of Sunflora®, Inc., is the largest hemp and CBD retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed™ products. With over 200+ locations nationwide across 32 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed™ strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed.com

SOURCE Sunmed