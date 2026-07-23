Sunmed™ Endorses Bipartisan Lawful Hemp Protection Act to Protect Small Businesses and Consumer Access

PALMETTO, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed, the nation's leading hemp and CBD retailer, today announced its strong endorsement of The Lawful Hemp Protection Act. This Bill was introduced by Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) and Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN), this crucial bipartisan legislation provides a responsible, science-backed regulatory path forward to protect consumer wellness and preserve the American hemp industry.

The pending federal hemp ban scheduled to take effect this November threatens to eliminate over 95% of the current hemp marketplace.

"Instead of punishing compliant small businesses and farmers who strictly follow the rules, Congress has this limited window of time to replace prohibition, with responsible, science-based regulation," said Chad Paydo, CO-CEO. "Our franchise owners, local communities, and the millions of customers who rely on our safe, tested wellness formulas deserve regulatory clarity, and not blanket bans that devastate a $28.4 billion industry and small business."

Why The Lawful Hemp Protection Act is the Solution

Instead of industry-killing prohibition, The Lawful Hemp Protection Act replaces market uncertainty with common-sense federal standards that prioritize consumer safety. The bipartisan Bill will:

Overturn Arbitrary Limits: Replace the job-killing 0.4 mg THC per container limit currently scheduled for November.





Replace the job-killing 0.4 mg THC per container limit currently scheduled for November. Direct Scientific Review: Instruct the FDA to establish future cannabinoid serving limits based on rigorous scientific review and rulemaking.





Instruct the FDA to establish future cannabinoid serving limits based on rigorous scientific review and rulemaking. Enforce Strict Safety Standards: Codify federal requirements for clear product labeling, age-verification, child-resistant packaging, and restrictions on synthetic cannabinoids—standards which Sunmed already voluntarily practices.





Codify federal requirements for clear product labeling, age-verification, child-resistant packaging, and restrictions on synthetic cannabinoids—standards which Sunmed already voluntarily practices. Save a $28.4 Billion American Industry: Safeguard over 328,000 jobs nationwide and protect domestic farmers and small businesses who have heavily invested in hemp.





Safeguard over and protect domestic farmers and small businesses who have heavily invested in hemp. Preserve Interstate Commerce: Maintain pathways for compliant hemp-derived consumable products and beverages while respecting states' rights to enact their own standards.

Call to Action: Urge Your Representatives to Cosponsor the Bill Today

Sunmed urges everyone including its nationwide network of franchise and small business owners, loyal customers, and hemp advocates to contact their members of Congress through the Federal Action Center and ask them to cosponsor The Lawful Hemp Protection Act.

Contact:

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

[email protected]

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®, an affiliate of Sunflora®, Inc., is the largest hemp and CBD retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed™ products. With over 200+ locations nationwide across 32 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed™ strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed.com

SOURCE Sunmed