Sunmed™ || Your CBD Store® Applauds President Trump's Endorsement of Full Spectrum CBD and Call to Repeal Restrictive Hemp Bans

PALMETTO, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed, a pioneer in high-quality, science-backed hemp products, proudly stands in support of President Donald J. Trump's recent statements advocating for the continued accessibility of Full Spectrum CBD. The President's directive marks a pivotal moment for the millions of Americans who rely on hemp-derived wellness products and for the American farmers who sustain the industry.

In a powerful statement, President Trump highlighted the profound positive impact of hemp-derived CBD, noting that "one in five adults used it in the past year" to manage chronic pain and improve their quality of life. Sunmed joins the President in celebrating the swift actions of Dr. Mehmet Oz, who recently launched a model for seniors to access CBD and hemp-derived wellness products.

Protecting Access, Protecting Farmers

Crucially, President Trump has called on Congress to take immediate action to update federal law so Americans can have access to CBD and quality premium hemp products such as Sunmed CBD. This includes a direct challenge to the restrictive "McConnell hemp ban" slated to take effect this November. Sunmed views the President's instruction to Congress as a necessary intervention to prevent the disruption of a multi-billion dollar industry that supports both consumer health and agricultural stability.

"We must get this done RIGHT and FAST, especially for those who saw that CBD helps them. Plus, I am told it will also help our GREAT FARMERS, who we love, and will always be there for." — President Donald J. Trump

A Commitment to Safety and Innovation

Sunmed remains dedicated to the President's vision of preserving the intent of the law—ensuring safety and quality while removing bureaucratic hurdles that hinder innovation. By distinguishing beneficial Full Spectrum CBD from products that pose legitimate health risks, the administration is paving the way for a transparent, regulated, and thriving marketplace.

"President Trump's leadership on this issue recognizes what we at Sunmed have known for years: Full Spectrum CBD is a cornerstone of modern wellness," said Chad Paydo, CEO for Sunmed. "By calling for the repeal of the impending hemp ban, and introduction of a reasonable regulatory framework guaranteeing access to hemp and CBD, the President is protecting the rights of seniors, veterans, and everyday Americans to choose their own path to health."

Sunmed urges Congress to follow the President's lead and act swiftly to secure the future of hemp in America.

Contact:

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

[email protected]

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®, an affiliate of Sunflora®, Inc., is the largest hemp and CBD retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed™ products. With over 200+ locations nationwide across 32 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed™ strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products.

Learn more at getsunmed.com

SOURCE Sunmed