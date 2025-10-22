South Carolina landscape architect Rick Huffman elevated to ASLA Council of Fellows

The only South Carolinian honored this year: 16th from the state in the organization's more than 125-year history.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) elevated Earth Design Inc. founder Fredrick P. "Rick" Huffman to its prestigious Council of Fellows during a ceremony held in New Orleans on Oct. 12. The designation is conferred on individuals in recognition of exceptional accomplishments over a sustained period of time.

American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Fellow, Rick Huffman (center), with ASLA president, Kona Gray (left), and ASLA Council of Fellows Chair Terry Warriner Ryan (right)

In the Fellows announcement, ASLA President Kona Gray described recipients as "visionary leaders whose work uplifts communities, restores ecosystems, and advances climate-ready design." ASLA's website references Huffman's innovative work that "transformed South Carolina's landscapes, promoting native plants in green infrastructure, riparian buffers, watershed protection, and soil conservation."

"Rick's dedication to native plants and ecological design has shaped a more resilient and beautiful region and reflects a deep respect for the natural heritage of the southeastern US," said Holley Bloss Owings, who co-owns Earth Design Inc. with Cheryl Brown—the firm Huffman founded in 1996. Cheryl Brown added, "Rick has shown that you can build a successful business while staying true to what really matters, incorporating sustainable design into all scales of landscapes in ways that add beauty and help heal the environment."

"I am incredibly humbled to receive this recognition from ASLA." Huffman said. "My life's mission is about collaborating with others to preserve and protect beautiful natural spaces."

Among Huffman's many achievements are:

co-founded the South Carolina Native Plant Society in 1996, which now has eight chapters and more than 1600 members.

contributed to the Jocassee Gorges Management Plan, protecting and preserving 43,500 acres of land and lake.

served the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Heritage Trust Program to shape land acquisition and management strategies.

helped create Green School Building Guidelines; Riverside High was one of the first LEED-Certified schools in the nation.

Worked with the national Open Space Institute to develop the Black River Water Trail and Park Network Master Plan to connect 13 parks and grant public access along a 70-mile stretch of the river.

The award follows the Green Tie Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 by the bipartisan Conservation Voters of South Carolina, the South Carolina Governor's Award for Environmental Awareness in 2006, and Environmental Educator of the Year by the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina in 2003.

About Earth Design

Earth Design Inc. is an upstate South Carolina landscape architecture design-build firm that focuses on environmental design. The firm works with commercial, residential, nonprofit and municipal clients performing environmental assessments, site design, and regional planning.

About ASLA

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 16,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture.

