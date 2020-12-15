South Carolina, Maine, and Alaska Have the Least Crowded Airports During the Holidays According to ValuePenguin.com Study

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the week before Christmas and it's about time to solidify holiday travel plans. With coronavirus cases still surging across the country, things will be a bit different this year and it might be prudent to think about airport capacity.

For those making the choice to travel this month, flying out of an emptier airport may limit the risk of covid19 exposure and allow for a little peace of mind.

Key findings:

Passengers flying out of Myrtle Beach, S.C. , last December departed from the emptiest airport. Nearly 52,700 flew out of Myrtle Beach International Airport in December 2019 , compared with its monthly average that year of more than 106,700, meaning December travel out of the airport was 49.3% that of a typical month. Up next were Portland International Jetport in Maine and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska .

Nearly 52,700 flew out of International Airport in , compared with its monthly average that year of more than 106,700, meaning December travel out of the airport was 49.3% that of a typical month. Up next were Portland International Jetport in and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in . 3 Florida airports — in warmer climates — were the fullest airports. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport ( Fort Myers ) and Palm Beach International Airport all saw December 2019 passenger traffic that was at least 17% higher than the average month that year.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, International Airport ( ) and International Airport all saw passenger traffic that was at least 17% higher than the average month that year. The biggest airports tend to be a bit busier in December, so it may be difficult this month for many passengers to avoid the rush. Of the 10 busiest U.S. airports, only 3 saw less passenger volume in December 2019 than their monthly average: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia , Denver International Airport in Colorado , and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport in Nevada .

Of the 10 busiest U.S. airports, only 3 saw less passenger volume in than their monthly average: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in , International Airport in , and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport in . One piece of good news for flyers worried about crowds this year: Transportation Security Administration data shows that the number of travelers in November 2020 was about one-third the level it was in November 2019 . That trend has also continued during the first nine days of December 2020 compared with the same period in December 2019 .

Top 5 Least Crowded Airports:

Myrtle Beach International Airport - South Carolina Portland International Jetport - Maine Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport - Alaska Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport - Georgia Manchester-Boston Regional Airport - New Hampshire

View full report: Least Crowded Airports

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

Related Links

http://www.valuepenguin.com

