South Carolina Public Service Commission Establishes Livestream and Listen Line Options for Broadcasting PSC Events

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Service Commission of South Carolina, to further transparency and accountability, broadcasts their meetings and hearings live to the public via their partnership with South Carolina Educational Television. In addition, the PSC also provides a toll-free listen-only line for those who wish to call in and listen. The Commission's complete calendar of events is available at this link, and a simplified version of the calendar with links to all dockets and the livestream portal can be found here.

To access the livestream, the public can visit the PSC's website at this link. This link is updated weekly or more frequently as events warrant. An archive of past livestreams can be found at SCETV's website at this link. A complete record of each docket involved in hearings or meetings is available on the PSC's Docket Management System at this link.

The South Carolina PSC broadcasts their meetings and hearings live to all interested in utility regulation Tweet this

To listen in to Commission meetings and hearings, the agency has established a toll-free listen line. Those interested in listening to Commission events can call +1-855-797-9485 and, when prompted, enter the current access code: 2306 156 7308. Please note that this access code is subject to change—if the code changes, an updated code will be posted on the calendar of events at this link.

For more information, follow the Commission on Facebook or Twitter or email [email protected].

Media Contact: Robert Bockman, [email protected]

SOURCE South Carolina Public Service Commission