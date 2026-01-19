South Carolina Recognizes CRNA Week

Nurse anesthesiologists deliver high-quality, compassionate care during a patient's most critical moments

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina is recognizing the vital role certified registered nurse anesthesiologists (CRNAs) play in delivering safe, high-quality anesthesia care to patients across the Palmetto State.

CRNA Week, which runs Jan. 18-24, highlights the compassion, skill, and leadership that CRNAs — also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists — bring to patient care every day. The theme this year is "CRNAs: The Heart of Anesthesia."

"CRNAs truly are the heart of anesthesia care in South Carolina," said South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (S.C.A.N.A.) President Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA, FAANA, FAAN. "Their expertise, commitment to patient safety, and compassionate approach ensure patients receive high-quality care at some of the most critical moments of their lives."

S.C.A.N.A. serves more than 1,500 CRNAs and students across South Carolina. The state operates two highly rated nurse anesthetist programs on four campuses— in Columbia, Greenville and Florence under the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and in Charleston under the Medical University of South Carolina.

CRNAs are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and provide pain management services for surgical, obstetrical, trauma, and chronic pain patients. They serve in hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, physician offices, and military and veterans' health facilities, and are often the sole anesthesia providers in rural and underserved communities.

With extensive education and clinical training, 75,000-plus practicing CRNAs safely deliver more 58 million anesthetics each year nationwide. In South Carolina, they are a critical part of the health care workforce, particularly as the state works to address provider shortages and improve access to care in rural areas.

"As we observe CRNA Week, we thank every nurse anesthesiologist for being the heart of anesthesia and a cornerstone of health care in communities across our state," Mund said.

