SOUTH CAROLINA RED CROSS WORKERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 509

20 Jun, 2023, 17:20 ET

Teamsters Successfully Organize Two Red Cross Facilities in One Week

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the fixed collections unit at the American Red Cross facility in Charleston have voted to join Teamsters Local 509. These workers join manufacturing distribution technicians at Red Cross in Charlotte, N.C. who also voted to join the Teamsters this week.

"Congratulations to these hardworking men and women on their organizing victory," said Brian Clardy, President at Local 509. "Their essential work is instrumental in keeping communities across the state safe and healthy. We are glad they will now be covered by a strong union contract that reflects the important nature of their work."

"After hearing about the benefits of joining the Teamsters – from good pay to lunch breaks and quality health insurance – I was very interested," said Pattianne Burbage, apheresis collections specialist at Red Cross Charleston. "After meeting with Teamster organizers, it became clear that the Teamsters had Red Cross workers' best interest at heart and would fight for us to be treated fairly in the workplace."

In voting the join the Teamsters, these workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

Teamsters Local 509 represents more than 5,000 working men and women in South Carolina. For more information, visit teamsterslocal509.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 509

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.