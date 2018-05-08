South Carolina Resident Receives National Caregiver of the Year Award

Caregiver of the Year nominees were evaluated based on a variety of criteria, including service excellence; quality of caregiving skills; and empathy, respect and compassion toward clients. Knowlin was nominated for the award by FirstLight Home Care of The Grand Strand General Manager Jamie Recupero, and owner Kristin Randall.

"Cherise is a one-of-a-kind caregiver," said Recupero. "She is excellent at putting herself in others' shoes and she will go out of her way to relate directly to a client's needs. She will pick up any shift and show up at a client's house with a smiling face, always looking professional."

Randall added, "Cherise is an extraordinary caregiver because she makes difficult situations better. She is loving, caring and compassionate and simply wants to make her client's day the best it can be. To Cherise, this is not just a job. It's a calling."

FirstLight caregivers like Knowlin help seniors and other adults with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to respite and dementia care. FirstLight Home Care of The Grand Strand is owned by Don, Craig and Kristin Randall. For more information, visit TheGrandStrand.FirstLightHomeCare.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides 93,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,300 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Companion and personal care services can be provided at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes or group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, adults with disabilities and anyone who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

