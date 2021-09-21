South Carolina Scientists Tackle COVID Misconceptions

Now, according to DHEC , roughly 50% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, but much of the US population remains unsure about their comfortability with vaccinations. With the new Biden Administration mandate for vaccinations, many people are growing even more hesitant. Dr. Brian Krueger and Dr. Stewart Holt hope to provide information and clarity on this topic.

Dr. Brian Krueger is the Chief Scientific Officer of PMLS and is the former Director of Genomic Analysis and Technical Operations for Columbia University Medical Center. He developed the first commercially authorized SARS CoV-2 COVID-19 test. Dr. Stewart Holt is the PMLS Molecular Diagnostic Technical Supervisor with over 25 years of experience as a genetics and diagnostics scientist. The panel will be moderated by healthcare marketing and communications expert, Kathleen Ritz.

Those who would like to attend this digital scientific discussion panel event can click the link below to register. This discussion panel will cover information about COVID-19 directly from nation leading scientists here in the Carolinas. The event will take place on Thursday, September 23 at 1pm.

Register for Scientific Panel Discussion Event

More about PMLS:

One of the highest testing capacities in the nation with the ability to run up to 300,000 COVID-19 tests per day

The first laboratory in South Carolina to be validated for COVID-19 testing

With rapid turnaround times, an unlimited amount of testing supplies manufactured in-house, and one of the highest testing capacities in the nation, PMLS is the trusted testing partner for large corporations, sports teams, schools and colleges, and state health departments throughout the country.

SOURCE Premier Medical Laboratory Services