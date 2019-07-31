South Carolina Teamsters Rally Prior To Second Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 509 members gathered on Tuesday for a member appreciation event held by the local union to discuss issues that matter to working people in the lead up to the 2020 election. Speakers at the event—held the afternoon prior to the second Democratic debate—included elected officials and community leaders.

Teamsters Local 509 members will be some of the first voters to hit the ballot box in the presidential primary. They said they want to see candidates focus on a number of key issues for American workers, including retirement security, health care and infrastructure.

"We're here because it's so important to get involved, especially in 2020 when we need to elect labor-friendly politicians. There's no doubt that our elected leaders in 2020 will decide the direction of our state and our country for a long time," said James Todd, President of Local 509.

Evelena Moultrie, a Durham School Services school bus driver, was one of a number of Local 509 members in attendance.

"The biggest reason we are here to is to hear from our local elected leaders, and get a survey completed by everyone in regard to what they're looking for in candidates who are running in 2020," Moultrie said. "It's important to me that the presidential candidates focus on health care, Social Security and infrastructure."

"I champion the cause of labor. It is always a priority of mine. We need to increase living wages and drive forward the message that unions are the backbone of America," said Pastor Thomas Dixon, candidate for mayor of North Charleston.

"I know firsthand the importance of labor; South Carolina labor is under attack. We have to do everything we can to put folks in office who understand the importance of working people," said Rep. J A Moore (D-District 15).

"Look at politicians' voting records and make a decision of who is on your side, who's not, and vote accordingly. I ask you to vote for folks that are going to be on your side," said Rep. David Mack (D-District 109).

