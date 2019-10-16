South Carolina Teen Distracted Driving Simulator Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 20-26, the Southeastern Chapter National Safety Council (SCNSC) and State Farm are partnering to remind South Carolina teen drivers that distracted driving can be deadly. The SCNSC Distracted Driving Simulator and State Farm will visit five high schools to bring students a hands-on learning experience.

Monday, October 21 - Irmo, SC @ Dutch Fork High School

- @ Dutch Fork High School Tuesday, October 22 - Inman, SC @ Chapman High School

- @ Chapman High School Wednesday, October 23 - Rock Hill, SC @ Rock Hill High School

- @ Rock Hill High School Thursday, October 24 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Forest High School

- @ Friday, October 25 - Beaufort, SC @ Beaufort High School

"Protecting and educating young drivers is a significant focus for State Farm," said State Farm Vice President-Agency Becky Blevins. "Almost 60% of teen crashes are caused by distracted driving, and we want to end this epidemic in South Carolina. State Farm is proud to support the Safety Council and the Distracted Driving Simulator program, and we look forward to reaching teens across the state during this event."

The SCNSC Distracted Driving Simulator is a virtual reality program that allows participants to experience first-hand the hazards of manual, cognitive and visual distractions behind-the-wheel. During the tour, high school students will have the opportunity to use the Simulator along with other outdoor traffic safety activities, like the Fatal Vision golf cart course which simulates impaired driving. The tour kicks off at Dutch Fork High School, the first high school in South Carolina to implement SCNSC's Alive at 25 teen defensive driving course in 2007.

"State Farm has played an instrumental role in supporting traffic safety education programs in our state," said Todd Buehrig, Executive Director, SCNSC. "Not only has their generosity helped fund and launch innovative programs like the Distracted Driving Simulator and the Alive at 25 program, State Farm agents and leadership also volunteer their time throughout the year to educate our youth. We are profoundly grateful for their active involvement and support."

Press are welcome to attend events between 9am-3:00pm.

About Southeastern Chapter National Safety Council:

SCNSC is a nonprofit, membership organization based in Irmo, SC. The Council is dedicated to promoting change to eliminate preventable injuries, death and loss in the communities we serve. For more information visit www.scnsc.org or call (803) 732-6778.

