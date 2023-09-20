South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis celebrates growth of ABLE savings accounts ahead of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

News provided by

South Carolina State Treasurer's Office

20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Increasing awareness still important to help more individuals and families improve their financial well-being.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month begins in October, and South Carolina's State Treasurer Curtis Loftis says continued growth in ABLE savings accounts are helping create more stability, peace of mind and independence for hundreds of thousands of individuals with disabilities.

Continue Reading
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis

"Many families with established ABLE accounts have shared how these plans are a significant game-changer for them," State Treasurer Loftis said. "Like many states, we have seen significant growth and interest in these accounts over the years as one in six Americans live with a disability. There are many more who could benefit from these plans, and we continue sharing success stories in hopes of motivating more families to explore this important financial tool."

Congress passed the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act in 2014, creating a savings and investment vehicle designed specifically for people living with disabilities. Today, ABLE accounts are accessible in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. As of June 30, 2023, there were 151,164 accounts with more than $1.5 billion in assets under management.

Loftis serves as the administrator of the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program, which allows South Carolinians with disabilities to save for their everyday needs and invest in a tax-free account without fear of losing their state or federal benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid.

In South Carolina, contributions to a Palmetto ABLE account are tax deductible on state income tax returns, earnings grow tax free, and the funds are exempt from taxes when used for qualified expenses. Account holders can contribute up to $17,000 annually and employed account owners can contribute up to an additional $13,590, which can make a significant difference. One Palmetto ABLE account owner recently used funds in his account to purchase his first home. 

"As we promote the importance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, I encourage families to explore the opportunities an ABLE account may provide for their loved ones," Loftis added. "Everyone wants to enjoy peace of mind, independence, and financial security. That's increasingly more attainable today with ABLE accounts."

For more information about ABLE savings accounts in your state, visit ABLEToday.org.

Media Contact:
Karen Ingram
[email protected] 
803.734.2549 | 803.722.8602

SOURCE South Carolina State Treasurer's Office

Also from this source

Looking for Extra Funds? State Treasurer Curtis Loftis says checking MissingMoney.com is a safe bet

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.