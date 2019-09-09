South China Beauty Expo Creates New Era of Beauty Industry in Greater Bay Area

The expo will bring together more than 800 high-quality exhibitors covering cosmetics, professional beauty, and the supply chain. Through industry summit forums, business-matching, international trend announcements, new retail experience and many other new special programs, the expo seeks to deliver a diversified platform for business cooperation and exchange. More than 20,000 professional visitors are expected.

Mr David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets said: "Informa Markets has a strong presence in the beauty trade event business and hosts more than fourteen B2B trade shows every year in the fast-growing Asian market. Built on our successful experience and extensive resources, South China Beauty Expo will be an effective professional platform to share innovative technologies, ideas and products as well as create more business opportunities."

"BolognaFiere Group is honored to partner Informa Markets and Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd in organising South China Beauty Expo 2020," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of the BolognaFiere Group. "As one of the leading international organisers for trade shows, the BolognaFiere Group manages exhibition venues, organises events, exhibitions and congresses in Italy and around the world and it operates in the fields of stand construction and exhibition services. BolognaFiere Group opened a branch in China - BolognaFiere China - to manage world-class events in Asia. A large part of the Group's revenue comes from the beauty sector, thanks to the constant development of the network of events led by Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna. Thanks to these activities, we have developed market know-how and trend knowledge of the beauty industry in each market, which will be positive and advantageous for South China Beauty Expo."

Based in Shenzhen to inject new energy into the beauty industry of Greater Bay Area

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are the four central cities serving as the core engine of the regional development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, one of China's most energized economic regions that is strategically important to the overall development of the country. With growing urbanisation, the GDP of Greater Bay Area is forecast to reach US$4 trillion by 2030, equivalent to the fifth largest economy in the world in GDP terms. As the core city of the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen is of great significance to the economic development of the Pan-Pearl River Delta region and even the hinterland. According to data released by the Shenzhen Statistics Bureau, industrial production in Shenzhen in 2018 was RMB 24,222 billion, making it the number one city in the Greater Bay Area in terms of urban economic aggregates.

As an important base of high-tech R&D and manufacturing, as well as the influential capital of creativity, Shenzhen's beauty industry meets the new opportunities driven by the development trend of innovative science and technology. Along with the rise of consumer groups in the new era, the general direction of future development of beauty industry will undoubtedly be the personalized needs of new generations, brand innovation, and the embrace of high technology. Based on Shenzhen and aided by the core engine of Greater Bay Area, the South China Beauty Fair will vigorously promote technological and innovative development of the beauty industry in the new era.

Mr Sang Jingmin, Chairman of the China Beauty Expo and President of the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association, has expressed great confidence in this. "This is an important strategic move for China Beauty Expo. The official cooperation by the organisers of the world's top three beauty exhibitions, i.e., our cooperation with Cosmoprof of Italy and Cosmoprof Asia in organising the South China Beauty Expo in Shenzhen is a genuinely powerful alliance representing the birth of an international high quality beauty trade platform in the Greater Bay Area. We will continue adhering to the core values of "Innovation, Leading, and Service" and join hands with Chinese and even the world's cosmetics industry to create the new era of the beauty industry in Greater Bay Area!"

Powerful alliance and resourceful aggregation

The South China Beauty Expo is organised by Informa Markets - the giant of B2B information services, BolognaFiere of Italy - the organisers of Cosmoprof Worldwide, the world's most eye-catching beauty industry event, and Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd - organiser of international trade exhibitions and conferences of the full industry chain of beauty and cosmetics in China.

The expo is also supported by Cosmoprof Asia, the prestigious international trade show of the Asia Pacific region, and the internationally recognised China Beauty Expo. The powerful alliance of the world-renowned leaders of beauty and trade exhibitions does not only aggregate the vast resources of entire beauty industry chain, but also achieve cross-industry innovative integration and share global business opportunities.

Create the new era of beauty industry through innovative integration

Focusing on international vogue, high-tech, design trends, and new demands from new generations of consumers, the South China Beauty Expo highlights hot topics such as the Z-generation, new retail, consumption upgrades, and cross-border IP by setting up special zones of Innovative Retail Area, E-Beauty experience, Trends Zone, Beauty Start Up, and Beauty IP Licensing Area. The expo will help the participants to explore market opportunities of B2B beauty trade, expand business domain, and promote brand innovation. Let's work together to create the new era of beauty industry in the Greater Bay Area!

For details of the exhibition and activities, please visit the exhibition website: www.southchinabeautyexpo.com

About the organizer:

The South China Beauty Expo is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere spa and Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

About INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 10 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong to create an efficient international platform for the beauty industry around the world.

About SHANGHAI BAIWEN EXHIBITION CO LTD (www.cbebaiwen.com)

Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Company is a branch of Informa (FTSE 100), the world's largest exhibition magnate, and also the organiser of China Beauty Expo (CBE), China's renowned beauty show. With over ten years of experiences in planning and organising quality exhibitions, Baiwen has won the honors of quality, professionalism and authority. China Beauty Expo, with an annual exhibition space of 260,000sqm, is one of the top three beauty shows in the world. As the international trading platform covering full supply chain of beauty products, CBE includes three shows, namely China International Skin Care and Washing Product Show, Shanghai International Skin and Hair Care Product Show and Shanghai International Daily-use Chemicals' Ingredient, Packing and Machinery Show. Baiwen is currently the Chairman Unit of Shanghai Exhibition Industry Association and Vice Chairman Unit of Shanghai Daily-use Chemical Association. CBE has been awarded the honors of Shanghai's Well-known Brand, Shanghai Brand Exhibition, Shanghai Brand Service etc.

