South Coast AQMD Awards $109 Million to Advance Zero-Emission Infrastructure in Underserved Communities

487 Tons of NOx Emissions Reduced, 93% to Benefit Environmental Justice Areas

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) Governing Board approved more than $109 million to accelerate the development of zero-emission charging and hydrogen infrastructure. This funding will deliver heavy-duty electric chargers and hydrogen refueling stations along critical trade corridors, including the San Pedro Bay Ports and major freeways, with a strong focus on environmental justice communities.

Once completed, the projects will reduce approximately 487 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides (NOx) and seven tons of particulate matter annually, improving air quality for the region's most impacted areas. Of the 30 projects, 12 are located within Assembly Bill (AB) 617 communities, with 93% of the emissions reductions directly benefiting underserved areas. Key infrastructure developments include 21 electric charging stations equipped with more than 800 connectors and fast chargers for heavy-duty trucks and seven hydrogen refueling stations, including a flagship location at California State University, Los Angeles, dedicated to workforce training and community education.

"These investments provide critical support needed for heavy-duty vehicle fleet owners to embrace cleaner technologies," said Vanessa Delgado, South Coast AQMD's Governing Board Chair. "By prioritizing projects like these, we're not just addressing pollution, but also ensuring equitable access to the benefits of a zero-emission future."

In December 2023, South Coast AQMD launched a solicitation for zero-emission infrastructure proposals under its Carl Moyer Program and received nearly $400 million in applications, demonstrating the demand for zero emission heavy duty trucks and other equipment. Projects, in part, were selected based on their ability to deliver public access, cost-effectiveness and maximum impact on the South Coast Air Basin's air quality.

Additionally, the initiative is fostering collaborations with school districts like Los Angeles Unified and Moreno Valley Unified to advance the adoption of zero-emission school buses. The California State University of Los Angeles hydrogen station will not only serve fuel cell vehicles but also educate and train the next generation on hydrogen technology.

For more information on the awarded projects, please visit https://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/Agendas/Governing-Board/2024/2024-dec6-004.pdf?sfvrsn=2

