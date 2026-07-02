South Coast AQMD Expands Air Purifier Program for Communities Near the Palos Fire

$5 Million in Additional Funding Approved

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing impacts of the 2026 Palos Fire in Boyle Heights, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) Governing Board today approved up to $5 million in additional funding to provide air purifiers to local residents as quickly as possible.

"The community has made it clear that this program is needed, with thousands of residents already applying since the start of the fire," said Michael Cacciotti, South Coast AQMD Governing Board Chair. "This additional funding allows us to expand the program and make it as easy and as fast as possible for eligible residents to receive up to two HEPA air purifiers and three years of replacement filters."

The funding will expand South Coast AQMD's AB 617 Residential Air Filtration Program and help residents in Boyle Heights and surrounding communities during cleanup activities. Over the past two weeks, South Coast AQMD received about 2,000 applications for air filtration units due to the 2026 Palos Fire. Cleanup efforts, including the removal of approximately 85 million pounds of food waste from a 500,000-square-foot warehouse may generate increased dust, particulate matter (PM) and odors from demolition work, debris removal, and truck traffic. Air purifiers can help reduce indoor exposure, offering added protection for children, seniors, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

What Does the Program Provide?

Eligible households can receive up to two CARB certified, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifiers that remove 99.97% of particles from indoor air, effectively filter smoke and dust particles and are ENERGY STAR certified.

Three-year supply of replacement filters.

All items will be shipped directly to applicant at no cost. South Coast AQMD is working with multiple vendors to expedite delivery and distribution process.

Eligibility and Program Requirements

To be eligible, applicant must live in the East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, and West Commerce (ELABHWC) community.

Applicants must show a government issued ID and/or utility bill (water, gas, electric) to verify residence.

Air purifiers are available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.

The program is currently open and residents can submit applications online at www.aqmd.gov/raf.

Application Outreach Events

South Coast AQMD is actively working with local and state elected officials, community-based organizations, and environmental groups to identify outreach events and opportunities to provide in person assistance to eligible residents with application submission.

Once those events are finalized, South Coast AQMD will conduct outreach in both English and Spanish to ensure residents are aware of and can easily access the program. Outreach efforts include:

Participation in local community meetings and events, including farmers markets and neighborhood gatherings.

Engagement through the AB 617 ELABHWC Community Steering Committee.

Online updates and resources through South Coast AQMD's website.

For more information on the Residential Air Filtration Program administered through the AB617 Community Air Protection Program, please visit: Residential Air Filtration Incentives.

The air purifier program is one of several actions South Coast AQMD is taking to help protect public health during cleanup efforts, alongside air monitoring, inspections, and ongoing community outreach. South Coast AQMD is working with partner city and county agencies to help minimize odors during cleanup efforts. For information on South Coast AQMD's ongoing efforts following the Palos Fire (Boyle Heights), including access to air monitoring data, visit: www.aqmd.gov/palos. Residents may report odors, smoke, and other air quality issues to South Coast AQMD by calling 1-800-CUT-SMOG (288-7664), via our online complaint portal at www.aqmd.gov/complaints, or through our mobile app.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

SOURCE SOUTH COAST AQMD