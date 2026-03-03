South Coast AQMD to Host Technology Showcase Featuring One of the first Zero-Emission Fire Trucks in North America, Next-Gen Zero-Emission Vehicles, Drones & More

Free, Hands-On Event Offers Rare Access to Cutting-Edge Equipment

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get an up-close look at the future of clean transportation and air quality technology at the South Coast Air Quality Management District's (South Coast AQMD) Annual Technology Showcase—a dynamic, interactive event featuring next-generation zero-emission vehicles, autonomous equipment, hydrogen technologies and advanced air monitoring tools.

From an electric fire truck and school bus to robotic landscaping equipment and an air monitoring drone, the showcase will bring together many of the region's most innovative clean air solutions in one place, offering attendees a rare opportunity to see, touch, and experience these technologies that will improve air quality and protect public health.

Featured at the event will be an advanced electric fire engine from the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District — one of the first deployed in North America — demonstrating how zero-emission technology is expanding into critical emergency response operations.

Many of the featured technologies were developed and demonstrated through South Coast AQMD's grant and incentive programs, highlighting how public-private partnerships are accelerating the transition to cleaner, healthier communities across the region.

WHO:

Local, Regional & State Agency Officials

Industry Leaders & Fleet Owners/Operators

Other Stakeholders

WHAT:

A free event featuring clean trucks, buses, robotic equipment, street sweepers, municipal vehicles, drones and more. Explore vehicles and equipment, view live demonstrations and learn about funding opportunities. No registration is required.

WHEN:

Friday, March 6, 2026

10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

South Coast AQMD Headquarters

21865 Copley Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765

VISUALS:

Highly compelling visuals include:

Electric fire engine from the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District

Electric school buses

Zero-emission heavy-duty trucks

Battery-electric Haaker Bike Path Sweepers and Street Sweeper

Volterra EV Refuse Truck

Tesla Semi-Truck

Autonomous shuttle vehicle

Hydrogen-powered equipment

Robotic lawn and landscaping tools

Live air monitoring drone demonstrations

Mobile air monitoring laboratories

The event provides excellent b-roll opportunities and interviews with agency leaders and technology partners. A full list of technologies on display can be found at: South Coast AQMD Technology Showcase - March 6, 2026.

To view the highlights from the 2025 Technology Showcase, watch the official recap video on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/boliTsHPUWM.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

SOURCE SOUTH COAST AQMD