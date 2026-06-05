South Coast AQMD Approves Largest-Ever Award for Zero-Emission Switcher Locomotives

$250 million investment for clean technologies, will reduce 600 tons of emissions each year

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the South Coast Air Quality Management District's (South Coast AQMD) Governing Board approved nearly $250 million in funding through the INVEST CLEAN* program that will fund zero-emission goods movement projects in Southern California and Mojave Desert. The locomotive awards represent the largest funding commitment ever made for zero-emission switcher locomotives. These locomotive projects will produce the largest number of battery-electric switcher locomotives ever in the United States and the San Pedro Bay ports will have the largest number of battery electric switcher locomotives of any port.

"This is a landmark investment that demonstrates our commitment towards advancing a cleaner goods movement sector," said Michael Cacciotti, South Coast AQMD Governing Board Chair. "In addition to accelerating the transition to zero-emission technologies, these projects will significantly improve air quality in communities and create jobs throughout the United States."

The funding will support the deployment of at least 31 battery-electric switcher locomotives, 247 heavy duty truck charging connections, and 67 zero-emission cargo handling equipment across Southern California. The approved projects are expected to achieve significant annual emissions reductions, including approximately:

586 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides (NOx)

14 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5)

15 tons of diesel particulate matter (DPM)

In addition to reducing emissions locally, the projects are expected to support manufacturing, construction, and technology jobs throughout the United States as companies build and deploy next-generation clean transportation equipment and infrastructure.

APPROVED PROJECTS

Battery-Electric Switcher Locomotives

$190.8 million $92.6 million - Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim $98.2 million - Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario 31 battery-electric locomotives, supporting charging and infrastructure



Battery Electric Cargo Handling Equipment

$20.6 million $11 million - Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim $9.6 million - Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario 62 yard trucks and 5 top handlers



Charging Infrastructure** Deployment

$38.4 million $10.8 million - Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim $27.6 million - Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario 23 charging sites and 247 charging connections



The University of California, Irvine will track and quantify emissions reductions to ensure accountability and measure long-term environmental benefits.

BACKGROUND

INVEST CLEAN aims to modernize Southern California's goods movement system by advancing zero-emission technologies across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. The initiative is expected to create more than 44,000 green jobs nationwide and significantly reduce smog-forming and diesel pollution—supporting cleaner air and healthier communities.

For more information about the awarded projects, visit Execute Contracts to Implement INVEST CLEAN Program. For additional details about the program, please visit www.investclean.org.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

*This project has been funded wholly or in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under assistance agreement #5E97T15501 to South Coast Air Quality Management District. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nor does the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency endorse trade names or recommend the use of commercial products mentioned in this document, as well as any images, video, text, or other content created by generative artificial intelligence tools, nor does any such content necessarily reflect the views and policies of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

**Recommended awards is a subset of charging infrastructure applications, an additional awards will be made for the category once the remaining applications are deemed complete

SOURCE SOUTH COAST AQMD