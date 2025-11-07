South Coast AQMD Governing Board Approves Landmark Infrastructure Agreement with Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) Governing Board voted to approve a Cooperative Agreement with the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. The enforceable agreement requires the ports to develop and implement charging and fueling infrastructure plans and includes annual reporting requirements and agency oversight.

"This is a milestone more than a decade in the making and reflects a collective commitment to cleaner air for the South Coast region," said South Coast AQMD Governing Board Chair Vanessa Delgado.

"Environmental progress and economic leadership are no longer competing goals—they must move forward together. This collaborative agreement marks a major step toward a more sustainable port complex that protects community health, advances our climate action commitments, and strengthens regional economic growth with good-paying jobs," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "By accelerating zero-emission infrastructure, we will deliver cleaner air, healthier neighborhoods, and a greener global supply chain that reaches far beyond our two cities."

"I want to applaud the South Coast AQMD Governing Board for approving this landmark Cooperative Agreement with the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "This collaborative agreement represents our shared vision for cleaner air and healthier communities across our region. I look forward to the Harbor Commissions of Los Angeles and Long Beach approving this agreement so that we can move forward together toward a zero-emission future."

The Cooperative Agreement prioritizes the development of zero-emission infrastructure at the Ports—the first critical step towards eliminating emissions from cargo handling equipment, harbor craft, trucks, trains, and ocean-going vessels and attaining clean air in the region. Under the agreement:

The Ports will develop comprehensive zero-emission Infrastructure Plans in three phases, including planning targets, key milestones, and public input.

South Coast AQMD will verify progress through annual reports and regular reporting to its Governing Board on implementation and progress.

Penalties for noncompliance range from $50,000 to $200,000 per default and will be used towards projects benefiting near-port communities.

A 45-day exit clause was to provide flexibility for either party to withdraw if necessary.

Since 2022, South Coast AQMD has hosted nearly 30 public meetings, including Board and Mobile Source Committee meetings, community meetings, and office hours. Public feedback directly influenced key items such as enforcement, doubled penalties and public process for the development and modifications of infrastructure plans.

The Governing Board also adopted a resolution to pause rulemaking for five years—unless the agreement is terminated early—allowing time for the infrastructure planning needed while preserving South Coast AQMD's authority to resume rulemaking if needed.

The Cooperative Agreement will still need to be approved by the Boards of Harbor Commissioners for both the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Those approvals are expected to take place in the next several weeks.

South Coast AQMD and the Ports will continue to negotiate on additional measures to expand emission reduction efforts, with updates expected in Spring 2026. These future actions will focus on near-term emission reductions and support for long-term zero-emission goals.

For more information, visit: www.aqmd.gov/portsagreement.

