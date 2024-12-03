South Coast AQMD Launches New Digital Tools to Improve Permit Processing

New Health Risk Assessment Application Instantly Assesses Impacts for Facilities

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) has released new online tools to make getting permits faster and easier. These upgrades are part of the agency's Permitting Enhancement Program (PEP), which is one of the South Coast AQMD Chair Vanessa Delgado's initiatives to implement mechanisms to reduce permit processing. The new Health Risk Assessment (HRA) tool evaluates the potential health impacts of toxic emissions from a facility through a simple, interactive tool, replacing complex calculations and paper-based documents.

"These changes are a big step forward in making the permitting process faster, more efficient, and easier for everyone involved," said Wayne Nastri, Executive Officer of South Coast AQMD. "Going digital isn't just about keeping up, it's about making our agency more accessible, responsive, and effective for the regulated community."

What's New with the Permitting Enhancement Program:

Website Design Updates Easy-to-navigate access for permit tracking and evaluation

Clean guidelines on rules and requirements to help applicants understand the process

Step-by-step guides on the permit approval process Automated Permitting and Registrations Available for some certified equipment permits and Rule 222 registrations

Module for small, certified emergency engines permits is now available

Eligible applicants can apply, pay, and receive approval in less than an hour

Digital submissions reduce paperwork Health Risk Assessment (HRA) Tool An HRA is required for air quality permits and evaluates the potential health impacts of toxic emissions from a facility. HRAs ensure that the emissions from a facility do not pose a significant risk to public health.

This new web app will speed up the HRA process through a simple, interactive tool, replacing complex paper-based documentation.

Tool includes three levels of analysis for simple instant results to advanced risk calculations using data models

South Coast AQMD will continue a collaborative public effort to discuss permitting requirements with various industry sectors and receive public input. The next PEP update will be provided in early 2025. For more information on permitting updates, please sign up for notifications: www.aqmd.gov/sign-up.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

