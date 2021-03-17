South Coast Behavioral Health Treatment Center Under New Ownership and Management

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2021, owner and CEO of Footprints to Recovery and Vogue Recovery Center Michael Milch announced that the substance abuse treatment centers have added Costa Mesa-based South Coast Behavioral Health to their portfolio. The acquisition expands the sister companies' continuum of care, geographic area, and will be the seventh U.S. location.

Accredited by the Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, South Coast Behavioral Health offers medical detox, residential, and outpatient treatment for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders. Programs are trauma-focused and include both traditional and alternative therapies.

"There are a number of reasons why this purchase appealed to us," said Milch. "We have a Vogue Recovery Center location in Tarzana, California, so South Coast's location allows us to offer larger-scale detox, residential, and outpatient levels of care in Southern California."

South Coast Behavioral Health is an affordable treatment option for many people with substance use disorders. Ninety-eight percent of its clients are in-network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. The addiction treatment center is also in-network with Cigna, TRICARE, and others.

Sharing management responsibilities alongside Milch will include Footprints and Vogue executives COO Ambrozino Storr, chief marketing officer William Wilder, and chief financial officer Janice Vaysberg.

South Coast's detox, inpatient, and outpatient offerings complement Milch's existing portfolio of treatment centers. Based in Chicago, Footprints to Recovery offers medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient treatment at its centers in Elgin, Ill.; Centennial, Colo.; and Hamilton, N.J. Vogue Recovery Center specializes in medical detox, luxury inpatient rehabilitation, and treatment for veterans with locations in Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Tarzana, Calif.

"We're pleased to add another Southern California location to our offerings and to provide people in the area struggling with substance use disorders another option for the evidence-based, compassionate treatment we're known for," said Milch. "We'll be sharing more exciting news in the coming months about ways we're elevating care for our clients and championing a strong, supportive nationwide recovery community."

