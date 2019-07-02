South Coast Plaza, the Westin South Coast Plaza, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Antica Napa Valley Present The Ultimate California Luxury Shopping, Dining and Traveling Experience for $208,000

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of California's record number of international visitors, South Coast Plaza and the Westin South Coast Plaza have collaborated with Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Antica Napa Valley to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for the modern connoisseur.

The exclusive experience features three days and two nights of the ultimate in shopping, dining and traveling, valued at $208,000, at two iconic California destinations: Orange County and Napa Valley.

Designed for four couples or eight friends, the unforgettable experience begins when the guests are welcomed with gifts and Champagne at the Westin South Coast Plaza, where elegantly appointed accommodations await them. A private butler will be available to attend to their needs 24/7. Their dedicated concierge will escort them to South Coast Plaza in the afternoon for a $25,000 shopping spree per couple with a personal stylist at their choice of the center's luxury designer boutiques, along with use of the center's VIP suite, ACCESS. In the evening, they will be taken to an extraordinary dinner paired with a specially curated selection from Stag's Leap Wine Cellars at the chef's private dining room at Mastro's Steakhouse.

Their second day begins with a relaxing breakfast, followed by luxury transportation to John Wayne Airport, where a private jet awaits for a short flight to Napa Valley. Guests will travel via luxury transportation to the Antinori Family's breathtaking Antica Napa Valley estate for an exclusive in-depth tour and gourmet lunch with wine pairings. The Antinori Family has 26 generations of winemaking at Atlas Peak, which is known for sweeping views of the viticultural region.

At the close of the tour, the guests will be brought to their suites at The Westin Verasa Napa, where a dedicated concierge will be ready to attend to their needs. They will cap their evening with an exclusive dinner in the legendary Caves of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, featuring wines thoughtfully selected to pair with a menu created especially for the occasion. Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is one of Napa Valley's most iconic wineries and specializes in estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignon. The guests will depart with a special gift from the winery.

They will return to Orange County via luxury transportation and a private jet the next morning after a leisurely breakfast. Their experience culminates with a Champagne toast and a farewell gift at the Westin South Coast Plaza.

"Visitors to Orange County and Napa Valley seek sophisticated and one-of-a-kind getaways," said Mike Hall, General Manager, the Westin South Coast Plaza. "We saw an incredible opportunity to pair the very best lifestyle experiences from two celebrated destinations."

"South Coast Plaza is proud to partner with the Westin South Coast Plaza, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Antica Napa Valley for this exclusive and exciting California experience designed for discerning guests who seek the extraordinary," said Debra Gunn Downing, executive director of marketing for South Coast Plaza.

For more information or to book this package, please email: UltimatePackageSCP@westin.com or call 714.662.6670.

