South Coast Water District partners with E Source to achieve seamless CIS and CSS migration

BOULDER, Colo., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, a leading consulting and data authority for utilities, congratulates South Coast Water District (SCWD) for the successful migration of its customer information system (CIS) and the deployment of a new customer self-service (CSS) solution. In partnership with E Source's program management team, SCWD upgraded to the latest version of enQuesta CIS and deployed the new Capricorn CSS, both developed by Systems & Software.

SCWD partnered with E Source to modernize its systems and provide world-class customer service to its constituents. To take full advantage of its maintenance investment, SCWD continued its commitment to stay current with enQuesta, allowing the utility to deploy new functionalities for all customers. The E Source NavigateOne™ methodology guided the CIS and CSS project for the utility in cooperation with Systems & Software.

"This was a very important upgrade for our utility and our subscribers. We wanted to fully leverage the capabilities of enQuesta V6 and bring its efficiencies to our customer service area," says Bryon Black, IT manager at SCWD. "Managing these kinds of endeavors can be challenging for a utility with limited staff resources. We looked to E Source to lead our team in this project. E Source's experience with Systems & Software, proven methodology and project management tools, and utility-specific project management experience provided the right support for our team."

NavigateOne and iCue for Implementation project management tools empowered SCWD's successful software launch. NavigateOne is a completely scalable, customizable, and comprehensive approach that integrates proven processes, powerful tools and accelerators, proprietary templates, and software. NavigateOne is designed to meet the needs of any utility software initiative.

"We commend SCWD's executive leaders for their foresight and vision, along with the organization's commitment to the project," says Rick Cutter, vice president of Customer System Consulting at E Source. "We appreciate the district's confidence in E Source, allowing us to partner with them on this multisystem initiative. We also want to recognize Systems & Software for delivering exceptional support throughout the project."

With the new enQuesta CIS and Capricorn CCS solutions, the utility is better equipped to deliver on its strategic plan to serve its customers, provide more self-service options, and optimize service delivery.

About South Coast Water District

SCWD provides potable water, recycled water, and wastewater services to approximately 35,000 residents; 1,000 businesses; and 2 million visitors per year in South Orange County, California. SCWD's service area, divided into five districts, includes the communities of Dana Point and South Laguna Beach, and areas of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano. A five-member elected Board of Directors oversees SCWD's policymaking, financial stewardship, rate-setting, capital programs, and long-term planning.

About E Source

E Source, the data authority for the utility industry, blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.

About Systems & Software Inc.

Systems & Software Inc., based in Winooski, Vermont, is a leading provider of comprehensive integrated management information systems for water, wastewater, refuse, storm, electric, gas, and multiservice utilities. It offers a unique model of outsourcing that allows utilities to focus on business operations and rely on Systems & Software for complete technology, maintenance, and software support. Founded in 1973, the privately held company has focused exclusively on the utility industry. Customers include public and investor-owned utilities throughout the US.

