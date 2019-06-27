South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Announces Three-Year Partnership Agreement with Under Armour

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football announced today that the organization has established a partnership with Under Armour. Members of all seven Trojans' divisions will be outfitted with the brand's Armourfuse® jerseys, game pants and practice apparel. Under Armour is custom-designing the chapter's home and away jerseys and game pants to the Trojans' specifications. Additionally, Trojans' families will have "special partner" access to Under Armour products offered through an online store.

"On the heels of recently announcing partnerships with VICIS Helmets, Schutt Sports, Pro Gear, Shock Doctor, and McDavid to outfit our Trojan-warriors with the highest quality safety equipment in the world, we are excited about this partnership with Under Armour," said Dereck Curtis, president of the South County Trojans. "Under Armour is a global brand that our chapter couldn't be more proud to represent as our athletes compete."

Under Armour, pushing beyond any limits, creates state-of-the-art products engineered to solve problems and make athletes better, as well as digital health and fitness apps built to connect people and drive performance. From their origins in Baltimore, where its global headquarters are located, they have grown into a multibillion-dollar brand made, sold, and worn worldwide.

"Under Armour admires the Trojans' commitment to establishing a new safety standard in youth football," said Chris Kurman, Under Armour's Senior Manager, Sports Marketing. "We are committed to youth sports in Southern California and look forward to seeing their athletes outfitted in Under Armour on the field this season and beyond."

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and its surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions from five to fourteen year olds, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football. This includes previous and current coaching greats from the following high schools: Mission Viejo, Mater Dei, JSerra Catholic, Santa Margarita Catholic, Orange Lutheran, Servite, Buena Park, El Toro, Capistrano Valley, as well as Football University (FBU), the OC Buckeyes and MV Cowboys. Among the Trojans' staff are numerous coaches who have played at the NFL, pro, semi-pro, and college levels. Our coaching teams have been designed to propel "next-level" development to prepare our athletes for top-tier high school football. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including Athletes First, VICIS, Schutt Sports, Pro Gear, Shock Doctor, McDavid and Under Armour. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's innovative products are sold worldwide to consumers with active lifestyles. The company's Connected Fitness™ platform powers the world's largest digitally connected health and fitness community. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

