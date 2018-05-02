South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Receiver, LLC

The South Dakota Department of Health filed a motion in support of the legal action to appoint the Receiver. The Receiver will work with the state of South Dakota and skilled nursing facility leaders with the singular goal of continuity of care for the patients.

The President for Black Hills Receiver, LLC is Wanda Prince, a registered nurse, who has more than 25 years of experience providing clinical and operational support to nursing facility operators, as well as knowledge and expertise relating to the regulatory and federal guidelines that are in place to serve the residents, staff and families of skilled nursing facilities. Wanda has provided support to other South Dakota skilled nursing facilities in the past. She is gathering a team of experienced leaders to assist with the Receiver's efforts.

