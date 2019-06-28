South Dakota Masons announce their participation in The 100th Anniversary Celebration of Mt. Roosevelt in Deadwood, South Dakota

Also scheduled to participate in this event is South Dakota Lt. Governor, Larry Rhoden, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, Mark Van Every, Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, and the North Dakota official choral group, the Leeds Banner Girls. "We are so honored to be invited to be a part of this historic event." said Harold Ireland, Grand Master of Masons in South Dakota. "We will be recreating the Territorial Grand Lodge of Dakota for this cornerstone ceremony with the participation of Lowell Domier, Grand Master of Masons in North Dakota to further highlight the unique Masonic friendship between Seth Bullock and Theodore Roosevelt."

The Friendship Tower at Mt. Roosevelt was conceived by Seth Bullock as a tribute to honor his friend, Theodore Roosevelt after his death in 1919. President Roosevelt enjoyed Masonic cornerstone ceremonies, participating in a number of them, including the Cannon House Office Building, The Washington National Cathedral, and The Army War College in Washington, D.C., and The Roosevelt Arch, at Yellowstone National Park.

Masonry, a benevolent, educational and charitable organization is the world's oldest and largest fraternity of men dedicated to helping each other and contribute to the betterment of society. Masonic Lodges across South Dakota support various local youth and community projects and humanitarian efforts through South Dakota Masonic Charities.

Free shuttle service from the Deadwood Welcome Center to Mt. Roosevelt will begin at 8:00 AM.

You are encouraged to bring your own chairs.

