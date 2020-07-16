PIERRE, S.D., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Kristi Noem and her Office of Economic Development are inviting Minnesota businesses to relocate to South Dakota with an aggressive ad campaign. This business recruitment campaign is aimed at companies that have been burdened by recent government overreach and unprecedented regulation. The campaign rolled out TV, radio, social media, and print ads.

"South Dakota Means Business. As out-of-state businesses become more and more frustrated with overreach by their state governments, they're turning to South Dakota," said Governor Noem. "The number of new businesses interested in moving to South Dakota has increased dramatically. We're ready to show these businesses what South Dakota can do for them."

The ad campaign, which features Governor Noem, lets people know that when it comes to helping companies succeed – South Dakota Means Business. "Right now Governor Noem is unquestionably our biggest marketing tool. The national exposure she has received for how South Dakota handled COVID-19 really resonates with business owners," said Steve Westra, Commissioner of the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development.

"We hear over and over from business owners in Minnesota and other states that increased government regulations are making it difficult to earn a profit and plan for growth," said Westra. "We want to get the word out that it doesn't have to be this way. South Dakota isn't just a great place to do business—it's a great place to live, work and play, and raise a family."

The campaign launched ads in Minnesota right before the July Fourth holiday and will continue through Labor Day. Watch the full promotional video touting South Dakota's business climate at sdgoed.com.

CONTACT: Natalie Likness, Governor's Office of Economic Development, 605-773-GOED (4633)

SOURCE South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development

