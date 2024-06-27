South Dakota Partners with Trualta to Support Family Caregivers

All caregivers in the state can access free resources at home

PIERRE, S.D., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The South Dakota Department of Human Services (SD DHS) has partnered with Trualta , the leading online learning and support platform for family caregivers, to offer South Dakota caregivers free education and support. Caregivers can sign up at sd-caregivers.trualta.com .

"SD DHS's Division of Long Term Services and Supports is excited to offer on-demand trainings and resources to help families and caregivers build the skills and confidence to provide care for their loved ones at home," said Lesley Farmen, Administration of Community Living (ACL) Program Administrator and State Dementia Coordinator.

Trualta's innovative education platform offers short lessons on many caregiver skills, including fall prevention, medication management, and bathing. It also offers virtual support groups and webinars. Trualta helps families caring for loved ones with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease or dementia, an intellectual or developmental disability, heart disease, diabetes, a recent stroke, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer our family caregiver education platform in South Dakota," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "This is a significant step forward in our mission to empower caregivers with invaluable knowledge and support, deepening our commitment to help as many caregivers as possible to better manage challenging care situations at home."

There are an estimated 80,000 unpaid family caregivers in South Dakota, and they are at risk for anxiety, depression, and burnout. To learn more visit sd-caregivers.trualta.com .

About the South Dakota Department of Human Services

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Human Services (SD DHS) is to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities and those who are aging. Department staff work with individuals, families, and SD DHS partners to help individuals learn about available services and how to access them. In partnership with its stakeholders and through its five divisions, SD DHS helps individuals meet the goals they set for the life they want.

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading family caregiver education and support platform, helping caregivers build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. It offers on-demand articles and videos, and virtual support groups, to help improve at-home care and reduce caregiver burnout. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families.

