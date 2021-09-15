South Dakota Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) 2021.

Last year, Governor Noem, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In her proclamation, Governor Noem notes that in 2020, South Dakota ranked fourth in the nation in ethanol production capacity and that 83 percent of utility-scale electricity generated in the state came from renewable sources including hydroelectric power and wind energy.

"Thank you, Governor Noem for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing South Dakota's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for South Dakota as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"The State of South Dakota supports an all-inclusive energy portfolio because affordable energy is the backbone of a strong economy," said Governor Noem in her proclamation. "We must harness the power of South Dakota's entrepreneurs and small businesses and promote government collaboration to ensure South Dakota and the United States continue to lead with energy in the global marketplace and provide low-cost, reliable energy here at home."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

