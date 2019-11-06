South East Asia Oil Refining Industry Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil Refining Industry in South East Asia 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This downstream energy sector report, Crude Oil Refining Industry in South East Asia in 2019: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries is a complete source of information on South East Asia crude oil refining industry.

It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in South East Asia region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Figures & Tables

2 South East Asia Refining Markets Overview



2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage

3 Refining Industry in South East Asia

3.1 South East Asia Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of South East Asia in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 South East Asia Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

4 South East Asia Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 South East Asia Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 South East Asia Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in South East Asia Refining Sector

5 South East Asia Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 South East Asia Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 South East Asia Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 South East Asia Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 South East Asia Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 South East Asia LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 South East Asia Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 South East Asia Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 South East Asia Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 South East Asia Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 South East Asia LPG Production Forecast to 2024

6 South East Asia Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in South East Asia

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 South East Asia Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.3 South East Asia Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 South East Asia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 South East Asia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 South East Asia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

7 South East Asia Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in South East Asia

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies South East Asia Refining Companies

8.1 South East Asia Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

9 South East Asia Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

9.1 Oil Refining Industry in Singapore

9.1.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Singapore, 2010-2024

9.1.2 Singapore Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.3 Singapore Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.4 Singapore Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2 Oil Refining Industry in Thailand

9.3 Oil Refining Industry in Indonesia

9.4 Oil Refining Industry in Malaysia

9.5 Oil Refining Industry in Vietnam

9.6 Oil Refining Industry in Philippines

9.7 Oil Refining Industry in Myanmar

9.8 Oil Refining Industry in Brunei

9.9 Oil Refining Industry in Cambodia

9.10 Oil Refining Industry in Laos

9.11 Oil Refining Industry in East Timor (Timor-Leste)

Companies Mentioned

PTTEP

Petronas

PT Pertamina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7ndvb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

