South Field Energy Breaks Ground for 1,182-megawatt Energy Facility

WELLSVILLE, Ohio, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Field Energy LLC announced today its groundbreaking for a 1,182-megawatt, low-carbon combined-cycle natural gas electric generating facility in Columbiana County, Ohio.

The facility is Advanced Power's second such project in northeastern Ohio and third major infrastructure project in the United States. The South Field Energy project is similar to Advanced Power's Carroll County Energy, a 700-megawatt natural gas electric generation facility that began commercial operations in December of 2017. The South Field Energy project is a significant stimulus for the economy of Columbiana County and surrounding communities.

The project is a $1.3 billion capital investment that will generate up to 1,000 construction jobs over the construction period. When completed, the facility will employ approximately 25 full-time employees in engineering, technical, operation, management and administrative positions. The new facility is located on less than 20 acres of land that is part of a 150-acre parcel three miles from the Village of Wellsville.

"With facilities like this, we can close the growing gap Ohioans face in energy production," said Jonathan Winslow, Chief Operating Officer, Development at Advanced Power. "We will accomplish this using advanced technology to produce substantial, reliable, low-carbon electricity generation, while minimizing our environmental footprint."

Bechtel, a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction is serving as general contractor for the project. Bechtel has more than 60 years' experience in the design and execution of complex power projects, which includes Advanced Power 's Carroll County Energy Facility and Cricket Valley Energy Center in New York.

The project will be a catalyst for economic growth and infrastructure improvement throughout Columbiana County. The company's Enterprise Zone Agreement will provide money directly to local schools.

South Field Energy is one of two significant developments by Advanced Power in the east Ohio region. In conjunction with sister facility Carroll County Energy, these projects represent a total investment of more than $2 billion. Today marks the start of the official groundbreaking and the project is on schedule to come on line in mid-2021. For more information visit us at www.southfieldenergy.com.

Advanced Power, which developed the South Field Energy project, is a leading energy development company based in Boston, MA. Advanced Power has more than 7,000 megawatts in development, construction or operation in North America and Europe.

South Field Energy is an affiliate of Advanced Power, Bechtel, Development Bank of Japan, ENEOS, Kyushu Electric Power, NH-Amundi Asset Management, PIA Asset Management, Shikoku Electric Power and Showa Shell Sekiyu.

