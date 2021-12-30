South Florida-Based Tzadik Properties, LLC Closes on/Sells 20 Multifamily Properties Throughout Florida During 2021

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2021, Tzadik Properties, LLC, an industry-leading, multifamily property management company, sold 20 properties in the Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Winter Haven, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Mount Dora, Eustis and Daytona Beach areas.

The portfolio includes a total of 3,625 units. The 20 properties include:

Tzadik Properties, LLC

200-unit Tzadik Millennium (4255 Barwood Drive, Orlando, FL 32839)*

32839)* 343-unit Tzadik Brookside (3997 Rosewood Way, Orlando, FL 32808; 5255 Cinderlane Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808)*

32808; 5255 Cinderlane Parkway, 32808)* 248-unit Tzadik Bay (1225 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114)*

32114)* 232-unit Tzadik Ridge (2050 S. Ridgewood Avenue, South Daytona, FL 32119)*

32119)* 119-unit Tzadik Park (1049 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32117)*

32117)* 100-unit Tzadik Rose (200 Robert Street , New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168)*

, 32168)* 264-unit Bella Mar (12406 N. 15th Street, Tampa, FL 33612)**

(12406 N. 15th Street, 33612)** 120-unit Lago Bello (13533 Gragston Circle, Tampa, FL 33613)**

(13533 Gragston Circle, 33613)** 160-unit Del Rio (5013 E Sligh Ave Tampa, FL 33617)**

(5013 E Sligh Ave 33617)** 183-unit Timberfalls (2600 E 113th Ave Hillsborough County, Tampa, FL 33612)**

33612)** 119-unit North Washington (1877 19th Street Sarasota, FL 34234)**

34234)** 320-unit Kings Trail (3770 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217)**

32217)** 173-unit Jacksonville Heights (8050 103rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210)**

32210)** 374-unit Lakeland Manor (929 Gilmore Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801)**

33801)** 82-unit Brandywyne (418 19th Street SE, Winter Haven, FL 33884)**

33884)** 60-unit The Landings (102 Landings Way, Winter Haven, FL 33880)**

33880)** 18-unit Country Place (3950 Country Place, Winter Haven, FL 33880)**

33880)** 240-unit Rolling Hills (5402 Pine Chase Drive, Orlando, FL 32808)**

32808)** 132-unit Mount Dora (3001 Northland Road, Mount Dora, FL 32757)**

(3001 Northland Road, 32757)** 138-unit Tanglewood (2811 Ruleme Street, Eustis, FL 32726)**

"We are extremely pleased to have sold these 20 properties throughout the state of Florida," said Tzadik Properties, LLC Chief Executive Officer Adam Marcus Hendry. "The sale of this Florida portfolio shows how Tzadik Properties is continuing to evolve."

About Tzadik Properties, LLC

Tzadik Properties, LLC is a growing, innovative and driven real estate and property management company based in South Florida. Since its formation in 2007, Tzadik has managed more than $1 billion in apartment complexes, over 15 million square feet of commercial real estate, and more than 19,000 units in over 20 states. Through excellent management, a focus on company culture, and a tech-driven style of operating, Tzadik has established a reputation for "Building Lasting Relationships." In 2020, Tzadik acquired JM Real Estate, Inc., a full-service, commercial property management, leasing, sales and investment acquisition company that is located in Brevard County, Florida, and serves from Titusville to Palm Bay. Tzadik is also one of the largest owner-operators in South Dakota. Tzadik's CEO Adam Hendry founded L'Chaim Farm, a family-oriented farm that offers Kosher products, horseback riding lessons, after school programs for children, stall rentals, and events and party rentals. The urban farm, which is located in the heart of an orthodox Jewish neighborhood bordering Dania Beach and Hollywood, FL, is the only Cholov Yisroel Kosher Farm in Florida. For more information about Tzadik, visit https://tz-m.com or call (305) 770-6383.

Editor's Note:

* Properties closed December 16, 2021. Mike Donaldson with Cushman and Wakefield was the listing agent, and the buyer is Elandis. Lument provided financing.

**Properties closed May 4, 2021. No listing or sales agent involved in transaction. Wells Fargo provided financing.

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Tzadik Properties, LLC