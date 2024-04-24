South Florida City Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence and Foster Peace

LAUDERHILL, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although gun violence is down by 12%, gun-related homicide is up by 44%. Therefore, the City of Lauderhill is announcing a pivotal strategy to reduce gun violence and promote peace among its 75,000 residents. This plan highlights Lauderhill's proactive approach to community safety and well-being.

Opening Scene: ● "Peace begins in the heart..." Scene 2: ● "...and grows with understanding." Scene 3: ● "Every shared story..." Scene 4: ● "...and every act of kindness..." Scene 5: ● "...builds a stronger community." Scene 6 (Climactic Scene): ● "In every handshake, smile, and kind word..." Closing Scene: ● “Lauderhill, we are building a healthy and prosperous community, together. Let’s Make Peace Personal - Everyday." End Slate: ● "Join our Lauderhill Peace365 movement. Text PEACE to 545454 and take the Lauderhill Peace Pledge today. Become a Lauderhill Peacemaker and display your commitment to a kinder, more peaceful community."

Together with the Lauderhill Health and Prosperity Partnership (LHPP) 100+ stakeholders, the city has been tackling the essential social determinants of health over the last three years: Economic Mobility, Education, Healthcare, Built Environment, and Social and Community Context. These efforts have significantly improved community life and safety.

Achievements to Date:

Robust Policing: The Police Department is at nearly full strength, enhancing community policing and leveraging advanced technologies to curb crime.

Effective Legislation: The City Commission has passed several crime-fighting resolutions and ordinances that have already shown a reduction in calls for service in some categories.

Building on this foundation, the city is excited to launch the Lauderhill Peace365 Movement. This new initiative seeks to identify and address the root causes of violence, enhance communication, and foster a citywide culture of peace through comprehensive community engagement.

Lauderhill Peace365 Movement Highlights:

Peace Pledge: Encouraging daily acts of kindness and peaceful conflict resolution.

Engagement and Education: Community peace walks, workshops, and forums that incorporate root cause analysis to encourage real change.

Community peace walks, workshops, and forums that incorporate root cause analysis to encourage real change. Awareness Campaign: Promoting the Peace Pledge through widespread signage, media advocacy, and public service announcements.

Quotes:

Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn : "At its core, Lauderhill Peace365 embodies the belief that peace is a daily practice, driven by personal actions and choices. By making peace a personal commitment, residents contribute to building a more peaceful environment for themselves, their families, and our community."

City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith: "Our comprehensive approach has shown promising results in reducing crime and enhancing public safety. The Lauderhill Peace365 is set to further this progress, encouraging a unified effort towards peace."

Event Invitation:

Press Conference: Join Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn , City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith, Deputy Chief of Police Allen Siegel , and Fire Chief Robert Torres for a detailed overview of the initiative.

Join Commissioner , City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith, Deputy Chief of Police , and Fire Chief for a detailed overview of the initiative. Location: City Hall, 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319

City Hall, 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., 33319 Date/Time: April 29, 2024 , 4:00 PM

Contact:

Leslie Johnson , Lauderhill PIO: 954-730-3000 / 954-648-6375

Karen Grey , A Better Concept Marketing: 954-566-2712 / 954-498-6212

The Lauderhill Peace365 Movement reflects our commitment to strengthening community ties and creating a safe, thriving environment for all residents. By addressing challenges head-on and promoting widespread engagement, Lauderhill aspires to be a model of peace and prosperity where residents feel safe and valued.

SOURCE City of Lauderhill