South Florida Company iMoving Gives Families Who Are Moving A Way To Beat Covid Exposure

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until science gives us a way to teleport our stuff to a new home, we'll still need to hire movers to ship our belongings. But thanks to the web, we can keep a safe social distance – and avoid having estimators in the house -- during the process of booking a reliable insured mover.

One of the most successful online platforms for finding a mover — a complete "moving marketplace" -- is iMoving ( https://www.imoving.com/ ), a Miami-based company that has moved thousands of customers to date. And the trend is growing thanks to families to maintaining social distancing.

All planning and pricing is done online. Simply enter details anonymously on the imoving.com website, compare prices and reviews, select a mover, and book securely. The site is intuitive – a checklist and price calculator are on the home page.

"iMoving works the same for moving as Priceline and Expedia do for travelers," said Meyr Aviv, company CEO and founder. "Since our movers compete for business, iMoving can save families hundreds of dollars. We screen all companies and our customers give them a review. Customers love us and give us referrals and repeat business."

Here's a video that explains the process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xGi1w5d7SY&feature=emb_logo

iMoving protects its customers in a number of ways:

It vets and certifies all network movers large and small.

It prevents any after-the-fact disputes via itemized lists of belongings.

Customers choose a mover within their budget. The price is final, and money is escrowed. Movers are paid seven days after the job is completed to customer satisfaction.

It provides customers with a single contact – their iMoving personal agent.

iMoving recently announced a projected $3 million in sales for 2020, after reporting a sharp increase in growth due to its unique e-commerce platform.

About iMoving.com

iMoving is an online platform — a complete "moving marketplace." It enables families and individuals to plan local or long-distance moves and choose the best mover for their specific needs. It is all done online. You get instant access to 500 handpicked, licensed and insured professional movers. After more than 20 years in the business we have helped thousands of people move. For more information visit imoving.com or call 855-466-8464.

