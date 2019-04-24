South Florida Family Of Businesses Celebrates Release Of Avengers: Endgame With Local Community

In addition to the companies' own staff and their families, the group has also extended invitations to five nonprofit organizations in the local community working with children and teens, providing them 100 of the purchased tickets.

The nonprofit groups include KOP Mentoring, a character-building, mentorship and gang prevention program; EJS Project, which encourages and supports Delray Beach teens to become productive leaders in their communities; Milagro Center, whose mission is to ensure the social and academic success of underserved children and youth; Opportunity Knocks, an organization dedicated to providing opportunities for under-resourced and economically challenged children and families in South Florida and both the Delray Beach Police and Fire Explorers.

"This event isn't just about reaching out to underserved groups in our local community," says Ryan Boylston, Founder and CEO at 2TON. "Of course, that's part of it. We want them to come have a great time with us. But more importantly, we want to recognize these kids because they deserve it. From amazing science and tech projects to inspiring community leadership, they are doing some pretty big things right now and we wanted to treat them to a fun night out."

Levatas Founder and Chairman Chris Nielsen echoed Mr. Boylston's sentiments and said that he was also excited about the opportunities to come. "There's no mistaking that these kids are talented and driven. But even with all their initiative, they still need connections, which is why we're giving each and every one of them our business cards. They'll leave tonight with a direct line to three local business leaders eager to take their call."

In addition to the free tickets, 2TON has secured popcorn and drinks for the kids and teens, courtesy of Delray Beach personal injury attorney, Lee Cohen, of Cohen and Newmark, PLLC.

About 2TON

2TON is a full-service agency with the perfect balance of creativity and technical chops. The South Florida-based organization specializes in branding, advertising, web design and development, photography and video production. For more information, visit 2ton.com.

About Levatas

Levatas is an AI solutions company that helps its clients understand, design and deploy artificial intelligence solutions across their enterprises. Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, with a team of 80+ AI professionals, Levatas goes to work every day to help some of the world's best known brands leverage emerging technologies. Learn more at levatas.com.

About VXIT

VXIT is an IT consulting and services company that helps local businesses thrive in today's digitally driven digital marketplace. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, VXIT ls committed to helping its clients grow by prioritizing people and leveraging technology. Learn more at VXIT.com.

