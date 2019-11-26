South Florida Legal Guide Recognizes Seven Clark Fountain Attorneys, Firm in 2020 Edition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce that six of the firms attorneys have been selected as "Top Lawyers," and Attorney Ben J. Whitman has been selected as a "Top Up and Comer" in the 2020 Edition of the South Florida Legal Guide. The firm was also named a "Top Law Firm."

Published by South Florida Business & Wealth, the South Florida Legal Guide is a widely respected source of top legal professionals, by practice area, in the South Florida region. Candidates are nominated and voted on by their peers after an in-house evaluation of accomplishments and other key credentials.

The following Clark Fountain attorneys are featured in the latest edition, which will be available in spring 2020:

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach law firm, have been representing clients in all areas of personal injury litigation, including automobile and trucking accidents, product liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice law for three decades. Clark Fountain attorneys have secured more than one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for their injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

