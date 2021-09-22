South Florida PBS' Health Channel Launches Telehealth Service (AllHealthGo Care) Tweet this

Primary Care Consultations: Users meet via video call with a physician, without the need for an appointment, who can address non-life-threatening spontaneous issues.

Users meet via video call with a physician, without the need for an appointment, who can address non-life-threatening spontaneous issues. Telepsychology: Licensed Mental Health professionals provide support, through video calls or phone, to users with urgent emotional needs.

Licensed Mental Health professionals provide support, through video calls or phone, to users with urgent emotional needs. Ask a Specialist: Access to specialists in 10 different areas of expertise who can provide information about a diagnosis and/or treatment.

Access to specialists in 10 different areas of expertise who can provide information about a diagnosis and/or treatment. Patient Advocates: Offers support to secure appointments, request referrals, and access medical records.

Offers support to secure appointments, request referrals, and access medical records. Medical Bills Negotiations: Connects users with professional negotiator who understands where there is room to request discounts, extend payment terms and resolve billing problems.

Connects users with professional negotiator who understands where there is room to request discounts, extend payment terms and resolve billing problems. Healthcare Discounts: Provides pre-negotiated discounts in a number of medical, dental, vision, radiology, and pharmacy services.

Provides pre-negotiated discounts in a number of medical, dental, vision, radiology, and pharmacy services. Wellness Resources and Content Library: A suite of digital tools including health calculators and health related articles and videos.

"The Health Channel is pleased to add this important subscription opportunity to the health and wellness services it provides the public," expressed Bill Scott, Executive Vice President of South Florida PBS.

To enroll in a AllHealthGo Care Plan subscription or to learn more click here.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

CONTACT:

Jeneissy Azcuy,

Vice President of Marketing and Communication,

305.424.4013,

[email protected]

Anabel Cardenas

Social Media and Marketing Coordinator

305.424.4009

[email protected]

SOURCE South Florida PBS

