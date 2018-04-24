South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System

South Florida Radiation Oncology is part of 21st Century Oncology, the largest radiation oncology provider in the United States. Dr. William F. Crook and Dr. Mark L. Perman are leading radiation oncologists at the Stuart, Florida center, using their combined 30 plus years of experience with the CyberKnife platform to help improve the lives of people who have been diagnosed with cancerous or non-cancerous tumors.

"I've used the CyberKnife System for more than 10 years. It is my 'go to' radiation therapy device for treating tumors near critical organs where extraordinary precision and accuracy are required," said Dr. Perman. "Using the CyberKnife M6 with the InCise MLC, lung and prostate SBRT treatments can now be delivered in standard radiation therapy treatment times. Our ability to deliver the highest levels of precision and shorter treatment times for more patients each day is nothing short of amazing."

The CyberKnife System has evolved to reflect advances in stereotactic radiation therapy, transforming the treatment of both malignant and benign tumors within all areas of the body. The system's ability to automatically stay on target despite patient and tumor motion is what differentiates it from other types of radiation therapy delivery systems. It tracks the tumor continually throughout the treatment session so that it can deliver radiation to where the tumor is, not where it used to be. This unique dynamic tracking and correction capability – the only one of its kind – enables physicians to deliver high doses of radiation with exceptional accuracy while minimizing side effects. The result is personalized treatment designed to meet the unique needs of each patient.

"We're proud to support Dr. Perman, Dr. Crook and their team in their efforts to improve the lives of people diagnosed with cancer. Their real-world experiences using the CyberKnife M6 System with the InCise MLC demonstrates greater versatility and efficiency for delivering radiation therapy treatments," said Lionel Hadjadjeba, M.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Accuray. "At Accuray, we are all very passionate about providing our customers with innovative products that will enhance the quality of care they can give to their patients. The results achieved by Dr. Perman and Dr. Crook confirm that we are well on our way to accomplishing this goal."

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to http://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, and Accuray's ability to continue to penetrate the global radiation therapy market. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product releases, the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs, the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2017, the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on February 5, 2018 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts :

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

Jayme Maniatis

MSLGROUP

+1 (781) 684-6662

accuray@mslgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-florida-radiation-oncology-treats-first-cancer-patients-using-its-new-cyberknife-m6-system-300634598.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.accuray.com

