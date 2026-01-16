South Florida Real Estate Posts Second-Most $10M & Up Home Sales in History

MIAMI , Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida real estate recorded the second-most $10M & up home sales in its history in 2025 as Miami-Dade total transactions, single-family and condo sales increased year-over-year, according to December 2025 statistics released by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the MIAMI Southeast Florida Multiple Listing Service (SEFMLS).

In 2025, South Florida posted 361 $10M and up home sales, which only ranks behind the record 444 set in the pandemic home-buying craze of 2021. To put the 2025 number in perspective: consider Miami sold a $10M and up home about every day last year --- 2X what it did in 2020.

"The surge in South Florida ultra luxury home sales illustrates our massive wealth migration," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Alfredo Pujol said. "The wealthy, including billionaire Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, are moving to Miami not just because of taxes. They are coming here because of our growing FinTech hub, weather, lifestyle, beaches and more. Miami is the city of the future."

South Florida market fundamentals point to more growth in 2026:

Rising Population: Florida gains a new taxpayer every two minutes. California loses a taxpayer every minute via the National Taxpayer Union Foundation

Florida gains a new taxpayer every two minutes. California loses a taxpayer every minute via the National Taxpayer Union Foundation Job Growth: Over the six-year period from August 2019 through August 2025, the Miami MSA saw a cumulative 9.5% increase in non-farm employment compared to 5.5% nationally.

Over the six-year period from August 2019 through August 2025, the Miami MSA saw a cumulative 9.5% increase in non-farm employment compared to 5.5% nationally. Rising Multifamily Permits: Miami ranks No. 7 in the U.S. in multifamily permits via RealPage. Miami had 10,695 multifamily units permitted year-ending August 2025, a year-over-year increase of 43.9%.

Miami ranks No. 7 in the U.S. in multifamily permits via RealPage. Miami had 10,695 multifamily units permitted year-ending August 2025, a year-over-year increase of 43.9%. Rising Wealth Migration: Out-of-state job movers typically earn more in the destination job in the Miami Metro Area than in-state job switchers, led by job movers from Washington ($190,656), and California ($186,004) in 2024 Q2 (latest data)

Miami Total Sales & $1M and Up Home Sales Rise

Total Miami-Dade sales increased 5.9% year-over-year in December 2025, from 1,764 to 1,869.

Miami-Dade single-family $1M and up home sales increased 12% year-over-year in December 2025, from 208 to 233. Miami-Dade $1M and up condo sales climbed 2.45% year-over-year in December, from 163 to 167.

The sales total doesn't include South Florida's new construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales because they are largely not reported in the MLS. But MIAMI led the charge to publish two new construction reports.

International buyers purchased 49% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over an 18-month period ending in July 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS® first-ever New Construction Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Our second New Construction Global Sales Report, published in November 2025, showed an increase in global sales and buyers from 73 countries, according to the MIAMI REALTORS® November 2025 Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Miami-Dade Single-Family Home and Condo Sales Increase

Miami single-family home sales increased for the fourth consecutive month. Miami single-family home sales increased 3.74% year-over-year in December 2025, from 829 to 860.

Miami existing condo sales increased 7.91% year-over-year in December 2025, from 935 to 1,009. Miami condo sales have risen year-over-year in three of the last four months.

Sales for affordable Miami-Dade condos priced between $400,000 to $600,000 increased 2.97% year-over-year in December 2025, from 236 to 243 sales.

The lack of Federal Housing Administration loans for many existing Miami condominium buildings is preventing further market strengthening. Of the 2,397 condominium buildings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, only 21 are approved for FHA loans, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just 0.9% of South Florida condo buildings are approved for FHA loans. Florida is the only state in the U.S. that requires a client to put down 25% for a limited review if the condo building doesn't have enough in reserves. The requirement for every other state is 10%.

Miami-Dade Condominium Sale Prices Have Appreciated 102% in the Last 10 Years

Miami condo prices have risen 102% from December 2015 to December 2025, from $207,500 to $420,000. While Miami existing condo median prices decreased 2.33% year-over-year in December 2025, from $430,000 to $420,000, the price appreciation remains among the highest in the nation.

Miami condo median prices have stayed even or increased in 162 of the last 175 months, a span that covers 14.5 years.

Miami-Dade County single-family home median sale prices decreased 2.22% year-over-year in December 2025, from $675,000 to $660,000. Miami single-family median prices have risen in 167 of the last 169 months (14 years).

Miami single-family prices have risen 144.8% from December 2015 to December 2025, from $278,500 to $660,000.

Miami's surging multifamily market and the Florida Live Local Act should boost affordability in the future. Miami ranks No. 7 in the U.S. in multifamily permits via RealPage. Miami had 10,695 multifamily units permitted year-ending August 2025, a year-over-year increase of 43.9%. This is important because it adds more overall housing/apartment supply to a city, creates more affordability and adds to Miami's economic growth.

Florida's Live Local Act, which was passed in 2023 and amended in May 2024, is encouraging developers to build more affordable housing. The Live Local Act gives developers the highest density allowed in a local area if they allocate 40% of its units for affordable housing. The state law defines an affordable unit as being at or below 120% of an area's median income.

Miami remains a bargain in comparison to other global cities. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami, according to the 2025 Knight Frank Wealth Report. That is almost four times more than Monaco (19 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Miami Real Estate Home Equity & Appreciation is Nearly 2X the National Figure

Home equity is crucial for wealth building, provides a financial safety net, investment opportunities, refinancing options and more.

Miami's home equity gains are nearly two times the national figure. Home equity gains on a Miami single-family home purchased in Q4 2009 and sold in Q4 2024 is $555,900 versus the U.S. average at $306,600, according to MIAMI REALTORS® Research.

Home equity gains on a Miami condo purchased in Q4 2009 and sold in Q4 2024 is $342,600 versus the U.S. average of $252,000.

Over the last five years, the average homeowner's wealth has increased by $140,900, according to NAR. Research also shows a growing wealth gap between owners and renters: Based on the latest Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance, NAR projected in March that homeowners' median net worth would reach $430,000 in 2025 versus $10,000 for renters.

Mortgage Rates Declining

Mortgage rates, which were above 7% at the start of 2025, are trending down after the third Fed rate cut of the year in December 2025. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.19% in December 2025.

"Bolstered by declining mortgage rates, Southeast Florida's housing market finished strong in December 2025, with both single-family and condominium sales up a remarkable 14% from one year ago," MIAMI REALTORS® Chief Economist Gay Cororaton said. "This momentum is likely to pick up further in 2026, leading to heightened buyer competition and higher prices as demand intensifies."

Total Miami Inventory is 17% Below Pre-Pandemic; New Listings Drop

New listings are trending down and active listings are not growing as fast as they were at the start of the year.

Total Miami-Dade inventory (17,266) is 17.3% below December 2019 pre-pandemic inventory (20,898)

Total active listings at the end of December 2025 increased 8.3% year-over-year, from 15,939 to 17,266. Homebuyers are in a great position to find the right home and negotiate for a better price.

Inventory of single-family homes increased 12.13% year-over-year in December 2025 from 4,683 active listings last year to 5,251 last month.

Condominium inventory increased 6.74% year-over-year in December 2025, from 11,256 to 12,015 listings during the same period in 2024, but the total is still significantly below pre-pandemic. Current Miami condo inventory (12,015) is 18% below December 2019 pre-pandemic inventory (14,662).

Months' supply of inventory for single-family homes is 6.2 months, which indicates a balanced market. Inventory for existing condominiums is 13.2 months, which indicates a buyer's market. A balanced market between buyers and sellers offers between six- and nine-months supply.

Nationally, total housing inventory is 1.18 million units, according to NAR. That is up 3.5% from December 2024 (1.14million). There is 3.3-month supply of unsold inventory, up from 4.2 months in December 2024.

Miami Real Estate: $241 Million in Local Economic Impact

Every time a home is sold it impacts the economy: income generated from real estate industries (commissions, fees and moving expenses), expenditures related to home purchase (furniture and remodeling expenses), multiplier of housing related expenditures (income earned as a result of a home sale is re-circulated into the economy) and new construction (additional home sales induce added home production).

The total economic impact of a typical Florida home sale is $129,000, according to NAR. Miami-Dade sold 1,869 homes in December 2025 for a local economic impact of $241 million.

Miami-Dade total dollar volume increased 14% year-over-year in December 2025 to $1.9 billion.

Single-family home dollar volume increased 13.67% year-over-year to $1.1 billion. Condo dollar volume increased 14.60% year-over-year to $818 million.

Miami Distressed Sales Remain at Historic Lows, Reflecting Healthy Market

Only 2.4% of all closed residential sales in Miami were distressed last month, including REO (bank-owned properties) and short sales. In 2009, distressed sales comprised 70% of Miami sales.

Short sales and REOs accounted for 0.2% and 2.1%, respectively, of total Miami sales in December 2025.

National and State Statistics

In Florida, closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 22,007 in December 2025, up 5.9% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,911 up 10.4%.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $415,000, even year-over-year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Last month's statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $310,000, down 1.6% vs. last year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Nationally, total existing home sales increased 5.1% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.35 million, according to NAR. Median existing home prices increased to $405,400, up 0.4% from one year ago ($403,700) – the 30th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Miami Real Estate Attracting Near List Price

The median percent of original list price received for single-family homes was 95% in December 2025. The median percent of original list price received for existing condominiums was 93%.

The median number of days between listing and contract dates for Miami single-family home sales was 45 days, up from 43 days last year. The median time to sale for single-family homes was 85 days, up from 83 days last year.

The median number of days between the listing date and contract date for condos was 72 days, up from 58 days. The median number of days to sale for condos was 109 days, up from 96 days.

Miami Cash Sales More than National Figure

Cash sales represented 40% of Miami closed sales in December 2025, compared to 40.4% in December 2024. About 27% of U.S. home sales are made in cash, according to the latest NAR statistics.

Cash buyers are not deterred by rising rates. The high percentage of cash buyers reflects Miami's top position as the preeminent American real estate market for foreign buyers, who tend to purchase with all cash as well as some moving from more expensive U.S. markets who can buy more with their profits from real estate sales.

Cash sales accounted for 50.9% of all Miami existing condo sales and 27.2% of single-family transactions.

To access December 2025 Miami-Dade Statistical Reports, visit http://www.SFMarketIntel.com

Note: Statistics in this news release may vary depending on reporting dates. MIAMI reports exact statistics directly from its MLS system.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 106 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 58,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 299 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®