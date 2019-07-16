South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center offers premier ENT treatments at their two convenient South Florida locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With locations in both Plantation and Fort Lauderdale Florida, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center provides expert care and treatment for those patients suffering from sinus, allergy, snoring, and sleep disorders.

Over 20 Years of Experience Leading the Industry

Led by renowned physician Dr. Lee Mandel, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center has set the bar high, utilizing advanced individualized testing and cutting-edge surgical techniques to help patients improve their quality of life and health.

Dr. Mandel's practice specializes in minimally invasive sinonasal, sleep and snoring surgical procedures that provide long-lasting relief. Being Double Board Certified in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Mandel and his team bring a depth and breadth of experience and talent not often seen in the industry.

The Only Private Practice Fellow of the American Rhinologic Society in South Florida

As the only private practice Fellow of the American Rhinologic Society in South Florida, Dr. Mandel's practice is both highly sought out and acclaimed, having helped countless patients achieve positive outcomes through individualized care and treatment plans.

Treatment and Services for South Florida Residents

Seasonal Allergies and Rhinitis

Summer is in full swing for residents of South Florida, and with the increasing heat and humidity comes allergens such as mold spores and pollen from grass, trees and other plants. Seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known by its more common name, "hay fever", impacts millions of individuals worldwide, and ranks among the most common allergies and causes of sinus congestion.

Sinusitis and Sinus Infections

Sinusitis refers to the swelling or inflammation of the tissues that line the sinuses . When this happens they can become blocked and filled with fluid conducive to bacterial growth and infection. Examples of conditions that can cause sinusitis include colds, allergic rhinitis, nasal polyps, and a deviated septum. Symptoms often include facial pain or pressure, stuffy nose, loss of smell, congestion or cough, dental pain, fatigue and more.

Sleep Apnea Treatment

Americans, including Florida residents, are in the midst of a sleep epidemic with an estimated 50-70 million adults in the US having some sort of sleep disorder. Ranking among the most prevalent is sleep apnea , impacting an estimated 22 million Americans. Sleep apnea is also among the most dangerous sleep disorders and involves repeated pauses or stoppage of breathing throughout the night.

About South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center

South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center provides individualized testing and treatment of nasal allergies and sinus infections, as well as innovative and effective sleep and snoring-related treatments. Their team of highly trained, compassionate and dedicated medical specialists utilize the latest technology and medical techniques in order to provide long-term sinonasal, sleep and snoring relief. When other treatments or clinics fail, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center is often able to offer new hope and relief.

Facts About the Clinic:

Dr. Mandel created the procedure for obstructive sleep apnea

The clinic's specialty focus is on minimally invasive sinonasal, sleep, and snoring procedures

All treatments are carried out "in-house" and on-site

The center conducts its own sleep tests

The center boasts an entire allergy department

The only clinic in the local area to offer OMIT (oral mucosal immunotherapy) in the form of toothpaste

Those individuals suffering from sinus, nasal, sleep or snoring issues are encouraged to reach out for help. The clinic is accepting new patients and with seasonal allergies in full swing, is ready to take on new appointments daily. They can be reached via their official website or by calling 954-983-1211 today.

