South Florida Surgical Oncology, A 21st Century Oncology Practice, Performs Its First Robotic-Assisted Operation

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Surgical Oncology, a division of 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer care network in America, has recently completed its first advanced robotic gastrointestinal operation at Lee Memorial Hospital. A minimally invasive procedure, robotic surgery potentially shortens hospital stays, minimizes pain and helps patients recover faster.

"Robotic technology provides great precision, allowing us to perform very fine movements and dissection," said Dr. Bassan Allan, a surgical oncologist at South Florida Surgical Oncology. "We can do so much more using robotic technology as compared to conventional laparoscopy."

Though robotic surgery has been in use for some time, few facilities offer it for advanced gastrointestinal cancer surgeries. South Florida Surgical Oncology is also among only a handful of practices using this groundbreaking technology for high-volume pancreatic surgery.

When performing robotic-assisted surgery, the surgeon sits in a console next to the patient and controls the machine's robotic arms. Images are projected in 3D high resolution.

Dr. Allan and his partner, Dr. Mark Bloomston, trained extensively in the usage of robotic technology. They can use the robotic-assisted technology for both benign and malignant diseases. Patients in the Southwest Florida community are excited to learn that South Florida Surgical Oncology now offers robotic-assisted surgery. What's more, patients from other areas in Florida are also coming to Drs. Allan and Bloomston for treatment in this technique.

"Some patients are seeking it out, searching online for surgeons who perform robotic surgery," Dr. Allan said. "It's a great tool to have at our disposal."

To learn more about Dr. Allan and Dr. Bloomston and the procedures they perform, visit their website at www.southfloridasurgicaloncology.com

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

