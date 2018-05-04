South Florida Technology Company ERP Maestro Expands C-Suite

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, industry leader and provider of the first-to-market cloud-based and automated access control, security auditing and reporting solutions for SAP®, announced the strengthening of its executive team with the hiring of technology and marketing leaders.

Brad Noe has joined ERP Maestro as Chief Technology Officer to further the product development mission for the company, and Theresa Lawrence has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer to drive market growth.

Brad Noe, Theresa Lawrence

"We are on a high-growth trajectory, and our new executive team members bring the skills and experience to help us accelerate on our path to expand into new markets and increase adoption of ERP Maestro's disruptive, SaaS-based solution to manage internal security risks in complex and susceptible ERP environments," said Jody Paterson, CEO, ERP Maestro.

Noe brings over 30 years of technology leadership experience in large companies such as IBM, Yahoo, and Motorola, as well as a history of building engineering organizations from the ground up in early stage startups. In his new role, Noe will focus on expansion of software development and technology capabilities to support the company's future growth plans and product roadmap. Prior to joining ERP Maestro, Noe was the VP of Engineering of several startup companies in South Florida, including Netspeak, DayJet, and Interclick.

Lawrence most recently co-founded and served as the Chief Marketing and Customer Officer of Fridayd. With over a decade of experience leading marketing strategies and teams for cloud technology businesses, including Fortune 500 and Forbes' Most Innovative Companies, she will develop the brand positioning and marketing strategy for ERP Maestro. Previously, Lawrence was VP of Marketing at Modernizing Medicine and held senior marketing roles at Ultimate Software and Tyco Integrated Security.

"With our new team members' depth of experience and expertise in their respective fields, combined with ERP Maestro's existing leadership talent, we are fully executing on our development and market expansion roadmap," said Paterson.

About ERP Maestro



ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the detection, prevention and monitoring of internal cybersecurity risks related to inappropriate access to sensitive data and transactions, accelerating remediation and minimizing exposure to potential breaches and fraud. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by most of the world's largest audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

