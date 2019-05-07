South Florida Teens Battling Cancer Will Live It Up at A Prom to Remember

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attending prom is one of the greatest milestones in a teenager's high school career. Sadly, for children battling cancer, this experience cannot always be fulfilled.

Enter The Unforgettable Prom Foundation, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that brings this magical coming-of-age occasion to youth ages 12 to 19 at its annual A Prom to Remember event. The organization's 10th event since inception is set to take place on May 10th from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale.

The event will feature the Circus theme, and is expected to host about 200 teens from area hospitals in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, including Salah Foundation Children's Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Baptist Children's Hospital, Palms West Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Alex's Place at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Guests will receive the royal treatment free of charge thanks to the organization's generous donors, sponsors and other supporters. Everything from formal wear, salon services and transportation is provided. Upon arrival in luxurious limousines and motor coaches, attendees walk the crowd-lined red carpet and take photos with local celebrities. For the rest of the evening guests enjoy dinner and dancing, entertainment, photo opportunities, and much more.

About A Prom to Remember

The Unforgettable Prom Foundation, Inc. DBA "A Prom to Remember" is a 501(c)3 charity that offers the ultimate prom experience to youth fighting cancer who would be otherwise unable to attend prom. These one-of-a-kind proms are currently held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Cleveland, Ohio, with plans for expansion across the United States. With help from dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors, the proms are free for the kids and their families. For more information, visit www.aPromToRemember.org and www.Facebook.com/aPromToRemember .

