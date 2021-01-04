South Florida Trial Attorney Bo Dennis Brings 31 Years of Experience, Team Mentality to Mediation Practice

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 31 years as a civil trial lawyer, Kevin "Bo" Dennis is devoting himself to a full-time mediation career as a member of Upchurch Watson White & Max's panel, beginning this month.

Mr. Dennis is based in Upchurch Watson White & Max's Plantation office but is mediating throughout the state, in person or by videoconference.

He expects to conduct mediations in the areas that made up much of his practice: personal injury and wrongful death resulting from automobile, motorcycle, and tractor-trailer accidents, premises liability, slip and falls, product defects, and medical malpractice. Mr. Dennis also practiced in the areas of family law, commercial litigation, property damage, insurance claims, hurricane and homeowners claims, and insurance bad faith.

He has been described as a team player who comes to the table with empathy, a strong work ethic and broad experience.

"Bo Dennis brings great energy and boundless enthusiasm to his new role as a mediator," said John Upchurch, UWWM's president and CEO. "We warmly welcome this successful trial lawyer to our ranks and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship as he enters this new phase of his career."

All of his life experiences contribute in some way to his dispute resolution practice. "Although I have predominately been a trial lawyer (and an advocate for the little guy), I have handled a wide spectrum of cases and, while doing so, I have worked hard at keeping my eye on the big picture," he said. "By seeing both sides of the legal issues presented, I have, in most cases, been able to minimize the risk, resolve cases and save everyone time and money."

Mr. Dennis grew up in Bucks County, Pa. with his seven brothers. He was an Eagle Scout and belonged to the Order of the Arrow. He competed on his high school baseball, football and wrestling teams, for which he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He played college baseball and football for the University of Delaware and was selected as All American in 1979. He received his law degree from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law. Going forward, he said, when not mediating, he will continue pastimes like reading, guitar playing, golfing, writing and "interacting with other people."

For more information or to schedule a mediation with Mr. Dennis, please contact his case manager, Heidi Cohen, at [email protected] or (954) 423-8856.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max

A nationally leading mediation specialty firm, Upchurch Watson White & Max is known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From 11 offices in Florida and Alabama, Supreme Court-certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country. On the web: uww.adr.com.

