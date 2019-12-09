South Florida's Largest Home Improvement Expo Expands Into Palm Beach County

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Design and Remodeling Show produced by Home Show Management Corp., announces that it will expand its interior design and home improvement expo locations to include Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach Convention Center will be the perfect location to serve both Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

"For over 40 years we have been delivering South Florida's most recognized Home Design and Remodeling Shows to the local market, attracting tens of thousands of event attendees per expo. With our years of expertise and focus being on Dade and Broward County we are now excited to announce that in 2020 we will be expanding to Palm Beach County at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which the community has longed for," states Adam Kayce Vice President and Show Director. "Palm Beach County is currently recognized to be one of the fastest growing communities in Florida and we felt that now is the best time for us to expand and introduce our established event. With low taxes and jobs moving to South Florida, cities within Palm Beach have been recognized to be one of the top destinations for many young and established professionals, as per the census bureau."

The Home Show is the perfect, one-stop shop destination event to find thousands of products and services such as: flooring; home automation and security; bathroom and kitchen remodeling products; hurricane shutters and impact windows; landscaping and artificial turf, patio furniture; hot tubs and pools; fine art and décor; appliances and BBQ grills; furniture; and much more.

Not just for homeowners, the Home Show gives industry professionals an opportunity to establish new contacts. Owners of companies that exhibit value not only the sales and leads that occur at the show, but the exposure they receive from Home Show Management's multimedia marketing platform and strong digital footprint. Under this advertising umbrella, the Home Design and Remodeling Show continues to prove that after four decades, it stands out as Florida's leading marketplace for both small and large businesses.

