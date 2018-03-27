South Florida's Most Exclusive Venue is Rapidly Changing the Social Event Scene in Miami

MIAMI, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that Miami is a top destination for vacationers, nightlife fanatics and top industries to include, art, film, fashion and music. However, what many often recognize the city for is special events. From top brand's annual corporate functions to festivals, conferences, art fairs and weddings- Miami is a carousel of social activity year-round. Some say it's the beautiful skyline and others the beaches. One can agree the climate makes it desirable 365 days of the year. That makes Miami's newest (and most exclusive) private event space: The Penthouse at Riverside Wharf a perfect location for those wanting a very Miami-esque special event. Located at 125 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130, the venue sits above the hottest area in Miami right now, the Miami River.

The Penthouse at Riverside Wharf

Developer Alex Mantecon designed the 11,000-square foot space. Mantecon has been heavily noted recently, for contributing to the unique evolution, taking place on the Miami River. With the success of his open-air special event space "The Wharf," thousands have been visiting the area daily. Unlike his vision for The Wharf (which is open to the public Thursday through Sunday) offering an array of art, music and food events weekly, the "Penthouse," is a private space for rent. The venue is also Miami's only indoor rooftop space, with 360-degree views and expansive outdoor balcony, overlooking the Miami River.

Mantecon officially launched the space after a few months of "testing." He wanted to perfect the amenities matched with the incredible location. After highly acclaimed band Suénalo played a private event at the venue a slew of other A-list events took place, rapidly putting The Penthouse on the Miami event map. The Penthouse at Riverside Wharf while only open a few months has changed the event scene in Miami (with no other comparable space available, or as exclusive).

Venue Director Melissa Montez stated: "I love working with such a perfect space. It's a blank canvas that can be fully transformed, complete with majestic 360-degree views and all the amenities one would want for a VIP-style event. From my local top Miami planners to my New York clients, the space has been an instant hit."

From Magazine cover parties, to Art Basel events, celebrity-driven fashion and art exhibits, and various charitable functions have taken place at the Penthouse to date. Top tier event professionals have hosted a potpourri of high profile events at the venue including: Jackie Ohh Events, Chef Brian Aaron, Mena Catering, Bill Hansen Luxury Catering, Gilded Group Décor, One Inspired Party, Earth and Sugar, Illumene, Guerdy Abraira Events, Monica Pardo Events, Rodri Studio, Alan Phillip Photography, Thierry Isambert, EMG, Christy & Co. Photography, SLE Vintage, and Divine Delicacies.

Many have stated that Alex Mantecon has positively changed the landscape of an area, that was avoided by many locals and tourists alike. With his addition of The Wharf, he has created Miami's most vibrant (and currently popular attraction). With the Penthouse Riverside Wharf, the social event scene has been altered too. Those who have experienced what a private event is like at Miami's only indoor rooftop, with views of both the Miami River and the Miami Skyline know why it's really #ASpaceAboveOthers

