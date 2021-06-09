South Haven, MI revamps parking operations with Passport

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company, the City of South Haven is modernizing its operations with the launch of a mobile payment application for parking. The City is also leveraging Passport's digital enforcement technology to drive parking compliance.

The application, Passport Parking, allows parkers to efficiently and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones, eliminating the need to carry change or interact with public surfaces. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals) license plate number, and the desired length of time for parking.

"We are excited to partner with Passport because we will be able to use collected data to further better our summer parking program," explains City Manager Kate Hosier. "Also, the ability to pay for parking online will make the process easier for residents and visitors alike."

More than 1,000 cities, private operators and universities in North America trust Passport's digital platform as its only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility. Other locations in the Michigan region that are supported by Passport include Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Ferndale and Lansing.

"By offering an easier method of payment for parking, the City of South Haven can experience more streamlined operations and can increase compliance by offering an easier way to pay for parking," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "We are thrilled to kick off this partnership and to provide South Haven with top of the line technology for efficient streets and sidewalks."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com . To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology for more efficient streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

